Cobra Kai Under New Management, Miguel Hospitalized & More: Images

Looks like Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg were more touched by the Zero to Hero award that William Zabka won for his return to the role of pop culture icon Johnny Lawrence in the "Karate Kid" sequel series Cobra Kai then we imagined. So much so that the trio and Netflix were kind enough to release a set of new preview images for the series ahead of its January 8, 2021, return. As you're about to see, the tension between Johnny, Daniel (Ralph Macchio), and Kreese (Martin Kove) could be cut with a chainsaw- and we haven't even gotten to how Miguel's (Xolo Maridueña) doing, what will become of Cobra Kai under its new-old management, and about a dozen other questions raised by the images below:

Now here's a look at the announcement trailer for not just the series' third season return as well as the Season 4 renewal reveal, followed by the initial news that Netflix was the series' new home that also included a sneak preview at the end of it:

In August, Hurwitz revealed that all of the film trilogy's characters are potentially in play (as it clearly appears in the brief season 3 scene above): "We love The Karate Kid trilogy and anyone who has seen Seasons 1 and 2 has seen us make references to all three of the original Karate Kid films. And we also say that it's our belief that anything that has happened in a movie Mr. Miyagi was in, which includes The Next Karate Kid, is part of the Miyagi-Verse and our series takes place in the Miyagi-Verse." Hurwitz continued, "Any character who has lived within this Miyagi-Verse has potential to show up at some point on Cobra Kai and I can say that the three of us, as writers, have literally discussed pretty much every person who has appeared in those films, from these large characters you're talking about, like the Terry Silvers of the world, to the most minor characters who had one or two lines."

That said, as fun as it is to bring these characters back for the fans it's important that the characters they use bring something meaningful to the series' overall narrative: "We view that as all characters who live in our universe and, at any moment in time, have the potential to show up as long as they're relevant to the present-day story that we're telling and don't feel like they're thrown in there for cameo purposes or for simply for nostalgia's sake," Hurwitz explained. "There needs to be a real, dramatic reason [in] present-day why any of these characters would be relevant to our story. I can say that, going forward, we should expect more characters from The Karate Kid films to return but I can't say who or when or pretty much anything beyond that."