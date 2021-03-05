Cody Rhodes Discusses AEW Crossing Over with a Restarted NWA

During a conference call Wednesday ahead of the AEW Revolution PPV, Cody Rhodes discussed more potential future crossovers with other wrestling promotions now that Tony Khan has opened the forbidden door. In particular, Rhodes teased "a little bit of fun crossover" with the NWA, which is returning to producing new content later this month.

"It could," Rhodes said when asked about expanding the NWA crossover that has already seen stars like Thunder Rosa come to Dynamite while AEW wrestler Serena Deeb holds the NWA Women's Championship. "It absolutely could, Tony really is, as he's dubbed himself, the forbidden door. If you think it's not an area where we can tread into, he finds a way to tread there and do it peacefully and coexist well. I definitely think we'll see more cross-promotion, potentially, with the NWA or with Impact or with New Japan or AAA or a myriad of companies. It takes trust, and it takes time, and when we bring people in, we always try to treat them better than we treat our own almost when it comes to having our guest wrestlers, our guest luminaries, our guest bookers and promoters, things of that nature. So I'm glad to see NWA still moving, Billy still moving forward with the project, and I'm sure you'll probably see a little bit of crossover, a little bit of fun crossover."

As for the NWA, you can order Back for the Attack on March 21st on Fite, and subscribe to watch new episodes of Powerrr starting March 23rd.