Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Cody Rhodes, wrestling

Cody Rhodes Doc to Stream on Peacock July 31st; Watch the Trailer

Narrated by Stephen Amell, WWE's Cody Rhodes documentary, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, will stream on July 31st on Peacock.

WWE and Peacock have dropped the trailer for American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, the long-awaited documentary telling the story of Cody Rhodes' journey from WWE mid-carder to international indy star to AEW co-founder to WWE main eventer. About two seconds into the documentary, as you see The Undertaker appear as one of the talking heads, it may become even clearer why Rhodes left the upstart company he founded to return to the one that initially rejected him.

One of the reasons Rhodes himself stated for returning to WWE, besides the money, the fame, and the glory, of course, was for the chance to oversee a documentary about his father, the late Dusty Rhodes. However, the chance to tell his own story in the perfected WWE documentary format had to cross his mind as well. After all, you could star in a DVD where Kevin Owens claims Vince McMahon visited your house just to get you to return to the company… or you could be in one more like The Self-Destruction of The Ultimate Warrior.

Rhodes chose the former, and from the trailer, it looks like the doc will be another piece of the carefully-crafted plan to make Cody Rhodes the top wrestler in the world, a plan that, so far, has been working. In other words, this documentary isn't the story of Cody Rhodes returning to WWE, chasing the title his father never won, winning it, and becoming the number one wrestler in the world. Instead, it's part of the marketing and image push to put Rhodes into the position to be that guy.

Whether Rhodes does ultimately is the person to beat Roman Reigns and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion remains to be seen, but you can get up-to-date on the journey so far, and take a look at how exactly WWE wants that journey to be perceived, when American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes streams on Peacock on July 31st.

Directed by Matt Braine, narrated by Stephen Amell, and executive-produced by Vincent K. McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Chris Kaiser, Chris Chambers, Ben Houser, and Rhodes, here's the official description for American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes grew up living in the shadow of his father, WWE Hall of Famer "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes. In 2016, Cody risked it all by leaving WWE to make a name for himself, becoming the "American Nightmare." This intimate and revealing documentary follows Cody's journey away from the WWE, and his return at WrestleMania 38 last year, as he chases the dream of winning the WWE championship, the one title his father was never able to claim. Through never-before-seen footage and unprecedented access, this Peacock Original illustrates the transformation of a man who is blazing a new trail in sports entertainment.

Now, there's just one thing left to do: wait until July 31st, watch the documentary, and see if Rhodes managed to negotiate the use of key AEW footage for this doc, and, if he did, whether WWE will spitefully refuse to feature it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!