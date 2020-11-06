Cody Rhodes Talks Concussion and Medical Protocols in AEW

AEW has had a few medical scares recently, including an incident on a recent episode of Dynamite where Alex Reynolds ate a leg drop to the face and appeared to be knocked woozy, and a bad fall by Matt Hardy at the last AEW PPV, All Out, that sparked controversy when the match was restarted so a visibly shaken Hardy, who had smacked his head against concrete and gone unconscious, could continue the match. So heading into Full Gear this weekend, AEW doesn't want another such incident to occur. On a Full Gear conference call Thursday, AEW EVP Cody Rhodes addressed the situation.

"Well, the main thing we have to take into consideration is the actual what is really happening, not what we're presenting on TV, that could be a little bit of the gray area where I think he or she is hurt, but perhaps they are not," Cody said. "We have to take into account what is really happening. Did such and such take a shot to the chin? Are they out on their feet? And medical protocol is evolving with the company."

At AEW All Out, after Hardy was injured, the match was briefly stopped. Ringside doctor Dr. Michael Sampson consulted with Hardy and cleared him to compete, allowing the match to be restarted. The matter was the subject of a lot of criticism online, though AEW insisted Hardy passed concussion protocols. One addition to AEW's medical capabilities that AEW President Tony Khan said he added was a two-way communication device for referees so they can discuss a potential medical situation with producers.

"In full disclosure, after this call, there's a full talent, all personnel meeting with Chris Nowinski about concussion protocol," said Cody of the notable concussion specialist and activist. "So we have to take into account what is really happening. And the medical protocols are evolving with the company. Talent, health, and safety. Your ability to do this and then go home to your wife or your husband and your children and your ability to continue doing this is paramount. Absolutely. So, so significant. So you have to be able to, I guess, plow through the background noise and the armchair quarterbacking of it all and take a look at what the situation really is. We have a wonderful team medical here that is led by Dr. Sampson. We have Bryce [Remsburg] there leading the charge with the training. Our training room protocols are lovely. And we're even doing onsite rehab. There's a lot of wonderful things we're doing, and we are evolving as a company. We are learning, and that's learning from the things we do right. And the things we don't do right."

As both a wrestler and executive for AEW, Cody knows the issue from both sides, as management and as a performer. As such, he says, "Talent safety is paramount. It's paramount to me personally, just as a performer, but also paramount in this role as an executive. Wrestling is violent, and I think some fans have forgotten just how violent it can be, but it should never be so violent that you're injured. I even said in an interview not too long ago, you'll always be hurt, but you should never be injured, talking about wrestling. And I want to make sure that our boys and girls are always healthy and always happy and that their families trust us when they give us their bodies like they do. So short answer, concussion protocols, medical protocols are evolving daily with an effort of only bettering them. We do ourselves no service by running a sloppy shop and not having those protocols. We need those protocols, and we do have them."