Cody Rhodes to Return at AEW Grand Slam to Face Malakai Black

Cody Rhodes will return to AEW on Wednesday, September 22nd for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, taking place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Rhodes will face Malakai Black in a rematch. Black defeated Cody the last time they fought and nearly drove him to retirement, and has been terrorizing Rhodes' Nightmare Family while he's been away.

Personally, The Chadster finds it very unfair that Cody Rhodes would return so soon when AEW has just added so many hot new names to the roster like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho, but The Chadster has come to expect this sort of sports-entertainment-man-like conduct from Tony Khan.

As usual, The Chadster will be forced to watch and review all of these shows by evil Bleeding Cool TV Editor Ray Flook, who knows that Tony Khan has ruined The Chadster's life and made him sexually impotent, but who continues to force The Chadster to watch AEW shows as some kind of sick torture. The Chadster doesn't know what he's ever done to deserve this, other than be wrestling journalism's least biased reporter, but there it is.

