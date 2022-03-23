Colbert & Critical Role Return for Red Nose Day Fan-Voted Campaign

Late-night host Stephen Colbert (CBS' The Late Show) and the Critical Role Foundation are once again taking their love of tabletop roleplaying and using it for a worthy cause. From March 26 at 9 AM PT through April 1 at 6 PM PT, fans can make donations through Critical Role's Tiltify page (here) to help support Comic Relief US's Red Nose Day USA that can also be allocated voting in special polls that will help determine the future of Colbert's adventure. And the more a donor contributes, the more of a chance there is to tip the scales storyline-wise in their favor during "Choose Stephen Colbert's Adventure… Again." And here's the really cool part: those story elements that garner the most donations will come to life during the campaign, which will hit screens for public consumption on Thursday, April 28 at 7 PM PT (we're assuming the time/day of some larger Red Nose Day activity?). A number of Critical Role founders are expected to join Colbert, with Critical Role's Co-founder and CCO Matthew Mercer serving as the game master of the campaign.

For those of you who may have heard of Red Nose Day but aren't familiar with what it does, it's actually an annual campaign that raises funds to ensure a healthy future for all children. Money raised supports critical programs that keep children safe, healthy, educated, and empowered in the US and around the world, with a strong focus on tackling the cycle of child poverty. Three years ago, Critical Role and Colbert teamed up to raise over $120,000 through the "Choose Stephen Colbert's Adventure" fundraising campaign, with Mercer running a one-shot mini-adventure with Colbert that included fan-voted game and story elements. For more information on the campaign, make sure to check out the main website here. And if you're interested in making a donation directly, make sure to head over to here.