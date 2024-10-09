Posted in: CBS, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: donald trump, kamala harris, stephen colbert

Colbert Offered Trump Special "Invite" Millions Wish He Had Accepted

Before interviewing VP Kamala Harris, Stephen Colbert had some 60 Minutes fun while sharing the special "invite" offered to Donald Trump.

On Monday night, Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off a major media week with an interview and profile on CBS's 60 Minutes (with Gov. Tim Walz) as part of the television news magazine's traditional primetime election special. You know, the one that ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump backed out of at the last minute? News anchor Scott Pelley addressed the matter at the top of the program, offering the network's side of what went down and the Trump campaign's "shifting explanations" as to why they ran from the opportunity. Well, that was just too good for Stephen Colbert not to have some fun with – and considering VP Harris was his guest on Tuesday night, the timing couldn't be better. At the opening to last night's interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Colbert spoke briefly in the same kind of set-up that Pelley had to kick off 60 Minutes – only customized for the late-night talk show. Let's just say that Colbert and his team had a special "invitation" for Trump that millions of us wished he had accepted.

"Good evening. It has been a tradition here at 'The Late Show' since yesterday that the major party candidates sit down with me for an interview in October. We invited Kamala Harris to be our guest this evening, and she accepted. That interview in a moment. In the interest of fairness, we also invited former president Donald Trump to go f**k himself. He declined our offer," Colbert shared in the clip that you can check out above. If you think things got better for Trump after that – well, here's a look at how the evening went (someone might want to hide the ketchup after Trump sees these):

After noting that plans were in place for an interview to take place last Thursday at Mar-A-Lago and to film Trump during this past weekend's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania -with Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, in communication with the news magazine about finalizing plans – Pelley revealed that plans changed a week ago when the Trump campaign backed out and began offering "shifting explanations" as to the reason,

Those "explanations" ranged from the campaign taking issue with Trump's and Vance's words being fact-checked to Trump needing "an apology for his interview in 2020." The interview that's being referenced was with correspondent Lesley Stahl, with Trump claiming that Stahl said that the controversy surrounding Hunter Biden's laptop originated in Russie (Pelley: "She never said that"). "Trump has said his opponent doesn't do interviews because she can't handle them. He had previously declined another debate with Harris. So tonight may have been the largest audience for the candidates between now and Election Day," Pelley added.

For more than half a century, the major party candidates for president have sat down with 60 Minutes. This year, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump accepted our invitation. Unfortunately, last week Trump canceled. https://t.co/7t5jr5nyFJ pic.twitter.com/VDJDDNYFab — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The Trump campaign gave shifting explanations, including concerns that we would fact-check the interview. We fact-check every story. Both campaigns understood this special would proceed, even if one candidate backed out. So, next is @BillWhitakerCBS with Kamala Harris. — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

