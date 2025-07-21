Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: colbert, The Late Show

Colbert: Oliver Calls "Late Show" Cancellation "Terrible" for Comedy

Last Week Tonight host and fellow The Daily Show alum John Oliver showed support for Stephen Colbert after The Late Show's cancellation.

Stephen Colbert has no shortage of support from the late-night community in light of Paramount's decision to cancel The Late Show with the final episode set for May 2026. From his network rivals in ABC's Jimmy Kimmel and NBC's Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers to favorite guests like Adam Scott, Helen Hunt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, you can add HBO's John Oliver, who hosts the weekly Last Week Tonight to the mix. In what was supposed to be a moment to celebrate having a direct hand in renaming the Detroit Tigers AA affiliate in Erie, PA, from the SeaWolves to the Moon Mammoths, the actor and comedian took a moment to share his thoughts on the cancellation of Colbert's show after 10 years.

Last Week Tonight Host John Oliver Shows Support for Stephen Colbert

"I love Stephen, I love his staff. I love that show. It's incredibly sad. I am partly excited to see what they're going to do for the next 10 months," Oliver told local media (via Deadline). "It's terrible, terrible news for the world of comedy. Late-night shows mean a lot to me, not just because I work in them, but because even growing up in England, I would watch [David] Letterman's show, which of course was Stephen's show, and think about what a glamorous world that was. So, to have got to be on Letterman's show and Stephen's show has been always one of the most fun things, so it's very, very, very sad news. I look forward to seeing what he's going to do next because that man will not stop."

David Letterman created The Late Show for CBS in 1993 after departing NBC's Late Night after 11 years. With Conan O'Brien succeeding Letterman at NBC, Letterman directly competed with Jay Leno, who won the Tonight Show hosting spot to succeed Johnny Carson. Following Letterman's retirement, Paramount chose Colbert as his permanent replacement, stemming from his successful run on Comedy Central's The Colbert Report from 2005-2014. Oliver and Colbert both came from The Daily Show, but never worked together since Colbert's run ended in 2004 and Oliver joined three years later.

