Comcast Spinning Off MSNBC, USA, SYFY & More; New NBC Set-Up: Report

Reports are that Comcast is set to spin off cable assets such as MSNBC, USA, E!, Oxygen, and SYFY (but not Bravo) to form a new NBC set-up.

Though the media company has declined to comment on the reporting, it looks like Comcast is doing more than just investigating the idea of breaking off a good chunk of its cable assets. First confirmed by The Wall Street Journal, it looks like Comcast is set to spin off properties such as MSNBC, USA, E!, Oxygen, and SYFY. But Bravo won't be going anywhere since it's a big-time programming feeder to the Peacock streaming service. So what would the new set-up look like? Well, Comcast would be looking at an NBC made up of its broadcast operations, NBC News, NBC Sports, Peacock, and the company's theme parks – with reports adding that an official announcement could come as soon as this Wednesday, November 20.

Now, this is where "The Name Game" comes in, but some folks will reportedly be shifting titles. The new cable network would most likely be led by NBCUniversal's Mark Lazarus, who currently oversees most of the company's television operations. NBCUniversal Chief Financial Officer Anand Kini is also expected to come aboard, taking on more operational duties. In terms of NBCUniversal, Matt Strauss, direct-to-consumer operations, is expected to become the new chairman of NBCUniversal, a role that would include oversight of distribution, sports, and ad sales. NBCUniversal CCO Donna Langley will also have additional oversight of content production and spending for the new NBC. NBC News, Telemundo, and local television stations will continue to be run by Cesar Conde – with EVP Adam Miller set to take on a chief operating officer role. Once again, the details being reported are from sources, so the final deal may have different or additional details

