Posted in: Comics, Disney+, Marvel, Marvel Comics, streaming, TV | Tagged: christian ward, saladin ahmed, Secret Invasion

The Comic Creators "Special Thanks" List for Secret Invasion S01E03

The comic creators thanked in the Special Thanks section of Secret Invasion have added Saladin Ahmed and Christian Ward for the third episode.

The third episode of Secret Invasion has just dropped on Disney+, and here's the comic book creator special thanks list, as well as the best guesses for who and what people have been credited for. Any further suggestions in the comments are most welcome…

The credits have dropped Ben Dunn, co-creator of T'Channa and Kreega, Kevin Gunstone, co-creator of T'Channa and David Finch, co-creator of Maria Hill and Pagon from the second episode credits, but have added Saladin Ahmed and Christain Ward for their work on Black Bolt, You can see previous credits from the previous two episodes, for Secret Invasion S01E01 and last week for S01E02

Saladin Ahmed, co-creator of Raava in Black Bolt #1 (2017)

Brian Michael Bendis – writer and co-creator of the series Secret Invasion (2008), co-creator of Maria Hill in The New Avengers #4 (2005), Pagon in New Avengers #1, co-creator of Dro'ge in New Avengers #40 ( 2008)

Kurt Busiek – co-creator of Cadre K in Maximum Security: Dangerous Planet #1 (2000)

John Byrne – co-creator of James Rhodes in Iron Man #118 (1979)

Chris Claremont – writer on Ms Marvel

Alan Cowsill (still misspelt in credits) – co-creator of Agent Keller, Revolutionary War Alpha and Omega (2014)

Jim Craig – co-creator of Zirksu in Marvel Premiere #35-37 (1977)

Peter David – co-creator of Talos the Untamed in The Incredible Hulk #418 (1994)

Rich Elson – co-creator of Agent Keller, Revolutionary War Alpha and Omega (2014)on Revolutionary War Alpha and Omega (2014)

Al Ewing – co-creator of Varra of the Knights of the Infinite, New Avengers #4 (2015)

Gary Frank – co-creator of Talos the Untamed in The Incredible Hulk #418 (1994)

Niko Henrichon – co-creator of G'iah, Meet The Skrulls (2019)

Jack Kirby – co-creator of Nick Fury, Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos #1 (May 1963), Skrulls in Fantastic Four #2 (January 1962), SHIELD in Strange Tales #135

(1965)

(1965) Andy Lanning – co-creator of Agent Keller, Revolutionary War Alpha and Omega (2014)

Bob Layton – co-creator of James Rhodes in Iron Man #118 (1979)

Stan Lee – co-creator of Nick Fury, Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos #1 (May 1963), , Skrulls in Fantastic Four #2 (January 1962), SHIELD in Strange Tales #135

(1965)

(1965) David Michelinie – co-creator of James Rhodes in Iron Man #118 (1979)

Jerry Ordway – co-creator of Cadre K in Maximum Security: Dangerous Planet #1 (2000)

Gerardo Sandoval – co-creator of Varra of the Knights of the Infinite, New Avengers #4 (2015)

Roy Thomas – co-creator of Jacqueline Falsworth (Invaders, 1976), co-creator of Zirksu in Marvel Premiere #35-37 (1977), co-creator of Captain Marvel

Robbie Thompson – co-creator of G'iah, Meet The Skrulls (2019)

Christian Ward – co-creator of Raava in Black Bolt #1 (2017)

Leinil Francis Yu – artist and co-creator of the series Secret Invasion (2008)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!