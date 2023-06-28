Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Disney+, Marvel, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, streaming, TV | Tagged: Al Ewingl, Alan Cowsill, andy lanning, ben dunn, bob layton, brian bendis, chris claremont, david finch, David Michelinie, gary frank gary frank, jack kirby, Jim Craig, john byrne, Kenny Martinez, leinil francis yu leinil francis yu, Niko Henrichon, peter david, Rich Elson, Robbie Thompson, roy thomas, Secret Invasion, stan lee

The Comic Creators "Special Thanks" List for Secret Invasion S01E02

Second episode of Secret Invasion adds Kurt Busiek, Chris Claremont, Al Ewing, Jerry Ordway and Geraldo Sandoval to the comics thanks list

The second episode of Secret Invasion has just dropped on Disney+, and here's the comic book creator special thanks list, as well as the best guesses for who and what people have been credited for. Any further suggestions in the comments are most welcome…

The credits have dropped the creators of Agent Ross from the first episode, but there are some new additions, which we have bolded, including Kurt Busiek, Chris Claremont, Al Ewing, Jerry Ordway and Geraldo Sandoval. Tell us if we are right, or wrong – and thanks to Mathew Folwell for a correction from last week's list.

Brian Michael Bendis – writer and co-creator of the series Secret Invasion (2008), co-creator of Maria Hill in The New Avengers #4 (2005), Pagon in New Avengers #1, co-creator of Dro'ge in New Avengers #40 ( 2008)

Kurt Busiek – co-creator of Cadre X in Maximum Security: Dangerous Planet #1 (2000)

John Byrne – co-creator of James Rhodes in Iron Man #118 (1979)

Chris Claremont – writer on Ms Marvel

Alan Cowsill (still misspelt in credits) – co-creator of Agent Keller, Revolutionary War Alpha and Omega (2014)

Jim Craig – co-creator of Zirksu in Marvel Premiere #35-37 (1977)

Peter David – co-creator of Talos the Untamed in The Incredible Hulk #418 (1994)

Ben Dunn – co-creator of T'Channa and Kreega in Marvel Mangaverse: Eternity Twilight (2002)

Rich Elson – co-creator of Agent Keller, Revolutionary War Alpha and Omega (2014)on Revolutionary War Alpha and Omega (2014)

Al Ewing – co-creator of Varra of the Knights of the Infinite, New Avengers #4 (2015)

David Finch – co-creator of Maria Hill in The New Avengers #4 (2005), Pagon in New Avengers #1

Gary Frank – co-creator of Talos the Untamed in The Incredible Hulk #418 (1994)

Kevin Gunstone – co-creator of T'Channa in Marvel Mangaverse: Eternity Twilight (2002)

Niko Henrichon – co-creator of G'iah, Meet The Skrulls (2019)

Jack Kirby – co-creator of Nick Fury, Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos #1 (May 1963), Skrulls in Fantastic Four #2 (January 1962), SHIELD in Strange Tales #135

(1965)

(1965) Andy Lanning – co-creator of Agent Keller, Revolutionary War Alpha and Omega (2014)

Bob Layton – co-creator of James Rhodes in Iron Man #118 (1979)

Stan Lee – co-creator of Nick Fury, Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos #1 (May 1963), , Skrulls in Fantastic Four #2 (January 1962), SHIELD in Strange Tales #135

(1965)

(1965) David Michelinie – co-creator of James Rhodes in Iron Man #118 (1979)

Jerry Ordway – co-creator of Cadre X in Maximum Security: Dangerous Planet #1 (2000)

Gerardo Sandoval – co-creator of Varra of the Knights of the Infinite, New Avengers #4 (2015)

Roy Thomas – co-creator of Jacqueline Falsworth (Invaders, 1976), co-creator of Zirksu in Marvel Premiere #35-37 (1977), co-creator of Captain Marvel

Robbie Thompson – co-creator of G'iah, Meet The Skrulls (2019)

Leinil Francis Yu – artist and co-creator of the series Secret Invasion (2008)

