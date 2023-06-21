The Comic Creators "Special Thanks" List for Secret Invasion S01E01

Posted in: Comics, Disney+, Marvel, Marvel Comics, TV | Tagged: Alan Cowsill, andy lanning, ben dunn, bob layton, brian bendis, christopher priest, david finch, David Michelinie, gary frank, jack kirby, Jim Craig, john byrne, Kenny Martinez, Kevin Gunstone, leinil francis yu, marvel, Niko Henrichon, peter david, Rich Elson, Robbie Thompson, roy thomas, Secret Invasion, stan lee

The first episode of Secret Invasion has just dropped on Disney+, and here's the comic book creator special thanks list, as well as the best guesses for who and what people have been credited for. Any further suggestions in the comments are most welcome…

With Special Thanks To: Brian Michael Bendis, John Byrne, Alan Coswill, Jim Craig, Peter David, Ben Dunn, Rich Elson, David Finch, Gary Frank, Kevin Gunstone, Niko Henrichon, Jack Kirby, Andy Lanning, Bob Layton, Stan Lee, Kenny Martinez, David Michelinie, Christopher Priest, Roy Thomas, Robbie Thompson, Leinil Francis Yu

Brian Michael Bendis – writer and co-creator of the series Secret Invasion (2008), co-creator of Maria Hill in The New Avengers #4 (2005), Pagon in New Avengers #1

John Byrne – co-creator of James Rhodes in Iron Man #118 (1979),

Alan Cowsill (misspelt in credits) – co-creator of Agent Keller, Revolutionary War Alpha and Omega (2014)

Jim Craig – co-creator of What If? (1977)

Peter David – co-creator of Talos the Untamed in The Incredible Hulk #418 (1994)

Ben Dunn – co-creator of T'Channa in Marvel Mangaverse: Eternity Twilight (2002)

Rich Elson – co-creator of Agent Keller, Revolutionary War Alpha and Omega (2014)on Revolutionary War Alpha and Omega (2014)

David Finch – co-creator of Maria Hill in The New Avengers #4 (2005), Pagon in New Avengers #1

Gary Frank – co-creator of Talos the Untamed in The Incredible Hulk #418 (1994)

Kevin Gunstone – co-creator of T'Channa in Marvel Mangaverse: Eternity Twilight (2002)

Niko Henrichon – co-creator of G'iah, Meet The Skrulls (2019)

Jack Kirby – co-creator of Nick Fury, Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos #1 (May 1963), Skrulls in Fantastic Four #2 (January 1962), SHIELD in Strange Tales #135

(1965)

(1965) Andy Lanning – co-creator of Agent Keller, Revolutionary War Alpha and Omega (2014)

Bob Layton – co-creator of James Rhodes in Iron Man #118 (1979)

Stan Lee – co-creator of Nick Fury, Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos #1 (May 1963), , Skrulls in Fantastic Four #2 (January 1962), SHIELD in Strange Tales #135

(1965)

(1965) Kenny Martinez – co-creator of Agent Ross in Ka-Zar #17 (1998)

David Michelinie – co-creator of James Rhodes in Iron Man #118 (1979)

Christopher Priest – co-creator of Agent Ross in Ka-Zar #17 (1998)

Roy Thomas – co-creator of Jacqueline Falsworth (Invaders, 1976), co-creator of What If? (1977)

Robbie Thompson – co-creator of G'iah, Meet The Skrulls (2019)

Leinil Francis Yu – artist and co-creator of the series Secret Invasion (2008)

