Community: Harmon "Really Excited" About Script: "Going to Be Great"

Community: The Movie co-writer & executive producer Dan Harmon had some great things to share about the status of the script.

It was back in October when we last checked in on how things were going with Peacock's upcoming Dan Harmon & Andrew Guest-written, Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Jim Rash (Craig Pelton), and Donald Glover (Troy Barnes)-starring (we're still keeping our Yvette Nicole Brown candle burning) Community: The Movie. At the time, Harmon shared that he & Guest needed "to hole up for a few days and finish the script." But at that point, nothing else could really move forward, with the SAG-AFTRA still in play. Flash forward to now, with both strikes now in the past (as SAG-AFTRA members vote to ratify their new deal) and productions getting back underway again. Speaking with The Associated Press, Harmon offered a very promising update on how the script is looking now compared to where things stood ahead of the strikes.

"We had a draft of the script that was theoretically ready to go. I don't think creatively it was all the way there, which is why I was starting to panic about us being scheduled to start shooting, and then the strike happened," Harmon shared. And while there's not a whole lot of positives to be taken out of the strikes, Harmon revealed that the pause gave them a better sense of "clarity" on how to approach the story.

"I do think it was a huge blessing for this particular project because it shut everything down long enough for us to, when we got back to rewriting that script, which were almost through the process of now, we had such so much more clarity than if we had been taking that thing to the set and starting to shoot it," Harmon explained. "So, I'm really excited about it."

And for what Harmon was able to share about the script, fans have every reason to believe that the wait will be more than worth it. "We've come upon the right story in the right format of the movie, and it's going to be great. It's going to be something to be really proud of," Harmon shared. "And it's designed absolutely backward from the goal of letting everybody new and old fans just feel like things are complete unless they see the movie and want to reboot the series."

