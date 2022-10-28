Community: The Movie Like Family Reunion "Without A******s": McHale

It's been close to a month since Community fans learned that their #SixSeasonsAndAMovie mission had succeeded when Peacock announced that the Dan Harmon-created series would finally be getting its movie, co-written & executive produced by Harmon and Andrew Guest. Stemming from Sony Pictures Television & Universal Television, the film is set to reunite Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), and Jim Rash (Craig Pelton), with more details & additional casting to come. Now, we're hearing from McHale about how it feels being back with the team and how things are going.

"We've shot all three of them so far. We shot 'em in New Zealand. Peter Jackson was the director. We shot 'em in The Shire. I was a lot shorter, and it's happening," McHale joked during his interview with The Wrap during The Saturn Awards. But when it came to discussing what it will be like to be back in front of the camera again, McHale spoke more with heart than humor. "I'm going to look a lot older. I'm not kidding, so you know that I'm sarcastic about literally f***ing everything, but… there will be tears. We did that table read during the pandemic, and I cried like a baby afterward, and I'm not joking." As McHale sees it, the experience will feel like a "family reunion"… with one key difference. "Everyone thinks that what I say is joking, but it is like being with- it really is like a family reunion but without a**holes. Because you know, you go to a family [reunion], and you're like, 'Ugh, there's that one cousin of mine. He smells.' So anyway, we're really — I can't wait. Yeah, that's all I can say," McHale added.

Community Star Joel McHale Discusses Working with Chevy Chase

In 2021, McHale opened up about what the Community experience was like when he checked in with Michael Rosenbaum's (Smallville, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) Inside of You podcast. Specifically, what it was like working with Chase and the incidents with him on set. In the following clip, McHale explains that he believes Chase wasn't a fan of the hours needed to produce each episode that would result in "not great moods" and times when production schedules were shifted to attempt to accommodate. He also discusses Chase's departure under "quite crazy circumstances," that "it could be tough some days; other days, great," and the last time he called his ex-co-star (all of which he covers in the clip above).