Community: YNB Offers Filming Update; Believes Script "Being Reworked"

Community star Yvette Nicole Brown updated how things are looking with the film and why she believes the script is "being reworked."

When we last checked in with how things were looking with Peacock's upcoming Dan Harmon & Andrew Guest-penned, Glover (Troy), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), and Jim Rash (Dean Pelton)-starring Community: The Movie, Jeong, Brown, and Pudi were sharing a special message with fans in honor of the show's 15th anniversary while also reminding them that #SixSeasonsAndAMovie would soon become a reality. Noting that the cast has read "an entire, full script" during a recent interview with The Wrap, Brown offered an update on how things are looking from a production timeline standpoint and how she believes the script is "being reworked" by Harmon and Guest to make sure Shirley is in the mix.

"I think it's being reworked, but we all have read an entire, full script. So, a script exists. I heard that we have the big credit in LA that gives you money to make the film. So we're definitely going to be doing it in LA," Brown shared. In September, we learned that the State of California had awarded the project a little more than $3.3M in tax credits to film in California from the state's film and television tax credits program. Though the report from the California Film Commission didn't offer a start date, it did list the production as having 23 filming days in the state.

"It's just now trying to get all these puzzle pieces together of everybody's schedule. We were scheduled to do it, and then the strike happened," Brown offered regarding the delay in the start of filming. "And now it's like trying to figure out when is so-and-so done with their show? When is so-and-so done with their movie? When is so-and-so off tour? It's all of those things that we're trying to now get together, but it's going to happen. We are going to do the movie, and we're all on board to do it."

As for the script that the cast has seen, it sounds like they approve. "It's 'Community' script. It's really funny, it's very irreverent, it's silly. A lot of it's probably going to change. You know, Dan Harmon is always — Dan Harmon and Andrew Guess are our writers, and they're always thinking and moving and incorporating things," Brown said. "And so, for a minute, I wasn't confirmed, so they have to now change some things because I am confirmed, and they can now change some things for Shirley's character as well. So it's going to be really, it's going to be a good time."

