Conan O'Brien Had The Best Late-Night Segments: Our Top 10

Conan O'Brien has to be one the funniest comedians & late-night TV talents around, using comedy not against others but towards himself. The goofy and absurd commentary is hilarious, making many remotes and segments from Conan on TBS so loved and re-watched.

Playing the part of the fool and making situations lighter and funnier is what makes it so easy to laugh at these time and time again. Nowadays he works on his podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, talking with comedians, actors, and more. Below are ten of my favorite segments, watch them because they're awesome, the end.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Conan & Billy Eichner Join Grindr | CONAN on TBS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dh-mZPtTdpc)

Conan & Billy Eichner Join Grindr: The ups and downs of the dating world through the lens of Billy Eichner and him set up a Grindr account, resulting in elaborately designed vans and bowls of condoms.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Conan Visits The American Girl Store | CONAN on TBS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJpaQWWgaC8)

Conan Visits The American Girl Store: From learning the histories of the various dolls to a very special dining experience, this is an iconic video and experience that I turn to often for a good laugh.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Conan Hunts Down His Assistant's Stolen "Gigolos" Mug | CONAN on TBS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZI8QZ2WN-Xo)

Conan Hunts Down His Assistant's Stolen "Gigolos" Mug: Honestly, this at times was better than some detective novels.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Conan Hangs Out With His Interns | CONAN on TBS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffVbnPjl86A)

Conan Hangs Out With His Interns: Past all the jokes, I can sense he has had a good report with his interns and staff in general.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Conan Crashes A "Magic Mike XXL" Girls' Night Out | CONAN on TBS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1ndZnfZdZM)

Conan Crashes A "Magic Mike XXL" Girls' Night Out: I loved the celebration of joy in seeing this film that he enthusiastically embraced alongside his assistant and her friends.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clueless Gamer: "God Of War" With Bill Hader | CONAN on TBS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFphlZ_BryA)

Clueless Gamer: "God Of War" With Bill Hader: Two comedic powerhouses come together to play a popular video game, and everything that you hope of their interaction is in this video.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Conan Becomes A Civil War Reenactor | CONAN on TBS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_gWsWcs3Qc)

Conan Becomes A Civil War Reenactor: The subtle commentary & comedic timing that he had while interacting with these reenactors was brilliant.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Conan & Deon Cole's Soul Food Adventure | CONAN on TBS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Be4o1MPMxGg)

Conan & Deon Cole's Soul Food Adventure: A lesson from this video, you can never have enough sauce.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Conan Visits Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum | CONAN on TBS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rtu3xoz5K90)

Conan Visits Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum: Having multiple impressions of Lincoln in one room could be my worst nightmare, but the perfect joke opportunity for this incredible comedian.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Conan Gives Staff Performance Reviews | CONAN on TBS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYgveD5B-V0&t=1s)

Conan Gives Staff Performance Reviews: An iconic moment leading up to your typical Jordan Schlansky.