Countdown: Jensen Ackles Praises "Total Stud" Eric Dane; Premiere Pics

Countdown star/EP Jensen Ackles posted some images from the show's LA premiere and had some kind words to share about co-star Eric Dane.

As we inch closer to the Prime Video series' June 25th premiere, the cast and creative team behind Showrunner Derek Haas's Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural)-starring Countdown have been putting in the work to get the word out about what viewers can expect. Earlier this week, the show had its big premiere in Los Angeles, and Ackles was kind enough to post some looks at how everything went. In addition, Ackles spoke with PEOPLE about what it was like working with co-star and "total stud" Eric Dane (Grey's Anatomy, Euphoria). The 52-year-old actor recently went public with his ALS diagnosis and how it's impacted him personally and professionally, with Wednesday's red carpet being Dane's first since his health reveal. "He has such a command of scenes and the set just in his stillness and… his quiet leadership, and it's something that he brings from off set too," Ackles shared. "I mean, he does that when the cameras aren't rolling. There's just a quiet leadership to him that I truly learned from. So to get to mix it up with them on screen, I had to bring it."

Here's a look at Ackles's post from overnight, offering some looks from the Countdown premiere, followed by some more details about the upcoming streaming series:

Countdown: A Look at Prime Video's Jensen Ackles-Starring Series

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions. Ackles's Mark Meachum is described as a rogue L.A. detective, wrong-side-of-the-tracks kind of guy who takes risks that most people wouldn't take. That could make things difficult when Meachum finds himself part of an elite team that also includes Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane), Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane), and Lucas Finau (Uli Latukefu).

Speaking exclusively this week with EW, Haas noted that the show's drama won't just be about big action scenes, with Meachum involved in some romantic entanglements. "It's not going to be just one," Haas added about the potential romantic dynamics at play. "I love the triangle. It's my favorite shape. And we're going to have a few of those." In addition, Ackles discussed what it was like working with the ensemble cast, how Supernatural fans might find similarities between Meachum and Dean Winchester, and how the series made him feel a bit like Tom Cruise:

Ackles on Working with the "Countdown" Cast: "It's like every ingredient for a perfect dish. Everybody blends well together. Everybody's so giving and happy to do whatever it takes for the team."

Ackles on Fans Finding Similarities Between Mark Meachum & Dean Winchester: "There's probably going to be some familiarity from that fandom with this guy. It's not like I'm going so opposite spectrum with this character. He's going to be a familiar taste, which is good. I like doing that. I mean, I played Dean for 15 years. I loved playing that kind of a character. And I think this guy is in the vein of that, just with a completely different set of circumstances."

Ackles on Getting "Getting My Tom Cruise On" with "Countdown": "I actually just did some ADR the other day for an action sequence. I was watching it and I was like, 'Oh, I'm getting my Tom Cruise on here. This is some full-on action stuff.'"

