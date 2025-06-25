Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: countdown

Countdown Showrunner Promises Answers on Sunday; Table Read Image

Showrunner Derek Haas promises to answer five questions about Prime Video's Jensen Ackles (Supernatural)-starring Countdown on Sunday.

As we're writing this, it's been well under 24 hours since the three-episode premiere of Prime Video and Showrunner Derek Haas's Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural)—starring Countdown. With that in mind, we're going to avoid diving into spoilers (for now), but we do have something very cool to pass along. In honor of the show's debut, Haas shared an image from the official read-through that took place in September 2024 – but that's not all! The showrunner also promised to answer five questions about the series so far this Sunday, so stay tuned!

Here's a look at what Haas had to share earlier today, along with his promise about Sunday bringing some answers:

Hey, it's finally here! Countdown starts today! For your reward waiting this long, here is a photo from the read-through last September when we all barely knew each other.I hope you enjoy the first three episodes and I'll answer five questions on Sunday. — Derek Haas (@derekhaaswriter.bsky.social) 2025-06-25T14:33:57.417Z

Countdown: A Look at Prime Video's Jensen Ackles-Starring Series

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions. Ackles's Mark Meachum is described as a rogue L.A. detective, wrong-side-of-the-tracks kind of guy who takes risks that most people wouldn't take. That could make things difficult when Meachum finds himself part of an elite team that also includes Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane), Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane), and Lucas Finau (Uli Latukefu).

Speaking exclusively this week with EW, Haas noted that the show's drama won't just be about big action scenes, with Meachum involved in some romantic entanglements. "It's not going to be just one," Haas added about the potential romantic dynamics at play. "I love the triangle. It's my favorite shape. And we're going to have a few of those." In addition, Ackles discussed what it was like working with the ensemble cast, how Supernatural fans might find similarities between Meachum and Dean Winchester, and how the series made him feel a bit like Tom Cruise:

Ackles on Working with the "Countdown" Cast: "It's like every ingredient for a perfect dish. Everybody blends well together. Everybody's so giving and happy to do whatever it takes for the team."

Ackles on Fans Finding Similarities Between Mark Meachum & Dean Winchester: "There's probably going to be some familiarity from that fandom with this guy. It's not like I'm going so opposite spectrum with this character. He's going to be a familiar taste, which is good. I like doing that. I mean, I played Dean for 15 years. I loved playing that kind of a character. And I think this guy is in the vein of that, just with a completely different set of circumstances."

Ackles on Getting "Getting My Tom Cruise On" with "Countdown": "I actually just did some ADR the other day for an action sequence. I was watching it and I was like, 'Oh, I'm getting my Tom Cruise on here. This is some full-on action stuff.'"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!