Though the live-action Stargirl made its debut on DC Universe on Monday, Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) is set to make her debut on The CW (further fueling online chatter about an Arrowverse crossover, after "Crisis on Infinite Earths") starting Tuesday night. To mark the occasion, the network released a sneak preview clip showing the problems Courtney's already finding herself in. A new town, a new family, and especially a new stepdad in Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson), are a lot for a teenager to deal with. Adjusting to a new high school just amplifies that stress by a thousand, especially when you're made to feel like an outsider. But as you're about to see, sometimes even the toughest of matters can have a silver lining, as Courtney meets some classmates who will play major roles in her future as a superhero. Let's just hope she doesn't get suspended first:

Welcome to The World of Stargirl Season One

Joining Courtney and Pat's new Justice Society of America are Anjelika Washington's Beth Chapel aka Doctor Mid-Nite, Yvette Monreal's Yolanda Montez aka Wildcat, and Cameron Gellman's Rick Tyler aka Hourman. Looking to end their "do-gooding" for good is the Injustice Society's Henry King aka Brainwave (Christopher James Baker); Paula Brooks aka Tigress (Joy Osmanski); Lawrence "Crusher" Crock aka Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins); Dr. Ito aka Dragon King (Nelson Lee); and Jordan Mahkent aka Icicle (Neil Jackson).

The live-action series also stars Amy Smart (Barbara Whitmore), Joel McHale (Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Rex Tyler aka Hourman), Brian Stapf (Ted Grant aka Wildcat). Joining them this season are Henry Thomas (Dr. Charles McNider aka Dr. Mid-Nite), Meg DeLacy (Cindy aka Dragon King's daughter), and Trae Romano (Courtney's step-brother). Jake Austin Walker (Rectify), Hina Khan (Hit The Floor), and newcomer Hunter Sansone are also on board. Geoff Johns (Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Titans) executive produces with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Johns, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.