Cowboy Bebop: Tempering Fans' Netflix Live-Action Expectations

While Netflix didn't release an actual trailer for the live-action adaptation of the popular anime series Cowboy Bebop, the intro offers enough of a look at the cast and supporting characters for us to take a look at some of the comparisons we can already make between the live-action Netflix series and the anime. First, John Cho's Spike Spiegel lights up a cigarette to recreate his anime counterpart. The three major characters of Spike, Jet (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye (Daniella Pineda) are all smokers in the anime but we don't see the latter two do it as per the anime intro.

Exploring Potential Cultural Changes in 2021's Cowboy Bebop

With the de-emphasis on smoking culturally across media, it's not a major dealbreaker if we never really see them smoke. It's a sign of the times and there are plenty of ways on TV to show off how they deal with stress that comes with the grind of their lives. Speaking of things taken away, the 400-lb gorilla in the room is obviously no Ed, the child prodigy hacker who joins them on their adventures. If we're stretching out the 26-episode anime and feature film across (presumably) multiple TV seasons, there's no serious rush to introduce the character since she wasn't originally part of the crew from the anime's first episode. Not to mention, showrunner André Nemec promised that his adaptation is by no means going to step on any toes of the original anime.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cowboy Bebop | Opening Credits | Netflix (https://youtu.be/Yq2N-9EmedA)

One superficial gripe for some is how live-action Faye isn't as scantily clad as her anime counterpart. If you haven't learned anything by now about how art conventions skewed proportions to impractical standards, you clearly haven't been paying attention. Also, other live-action adaptations of comics domestically seem to be doing fine with their redesigns with zero issues. Take it for what it is, an attempt at something potentially great, and how it's a testament to the anime's ability to endure for over 20 years while remaining relevant enough for an adaptation. I will be super psyched for it when it comes out on November 19th. It deserves a chance to succeed on its own merits.