Cowboy Bebop Offers Opening Credits "Who's Who" Cast Rundown

Earlier today, Netflix treated Cowboy Bebop fans to a very cool & funky way to introduce John Cho (Spike Spiegel), Mustafa Shakir (Jet Black), Daniella Pineda (Faye Valentine), and the rest of the cast of the live-action anime adaptation. But just in case you might be new to the franchise and find yourself still trying to figure out who's who, the fine folks at the streaming service released a visual introduction via social media a crash course on the cast.

Here's look at what they had to say, with Spike Spiegel's real-life counterpart:

"First, the man who needs no introduction… John Cho is SPIKE SPIEGEL: A quick witted space cowboy haunted by his past. Now a bounty hunter, he's good with a gun–but he's better with his fists."

"Next up: Mustafa Shakir is JET BLACK: a former ISSP detective turned bounty hunter and captain of the Bebop. He's gruff and tough but has a soft heart underneath and a penchant for jazz."

"Rounding out the trio: Daniella Pineda is FAYE VALENTINE: a wily badass with a wicked tongue–part con artist, part bounty hunter, all survivor. Don't throw anything at her unless you're ready for it to come back at you twice as fast."

"Alex Hassell is VICIOUS: Capo of the Syndicate's Red Dragon crime family–feared by all for his short temper and his lethal approach. Big fan of katanas, sworn enemy of one Spike Spiegel."

"Elena Satine is JULIA: Don't be fooled into thinking she's just a pretty face–this femme fatale is a smart as she is beautiful."

"Tamara Tunie is ANA: a confidant from Spike's past and owner of the hottest nightclub in the galaxy. Trafficker of killer cocktails, eclectic jazz, and the information you're looking for."

"Mason Alexander Park is GREN: Ana's right hand person–loyal, fierce, and ruthless when they have to be."

"Jay Uddin and Lydia Peckham are ASIMOV and KATERINA: a (literal) couple on the run, desperately in love and looking for a big score to fuel their future. Sounds romantic, right? But it's never just that simple."

"Adrienne Barbeau is MARIA MURDOCK: an eco-fascist whose hostile measures to protect nature have planted her firmly in "terrorist" territory. And when you care that much about Mother Nature…well, let's just say it doesn't leave a lot of room for anything else in your life."

"BONUS: we hear the TEDDY BOMBER (played by Rodney Cook) makes an appearance. Best to steer clear of him and his itchy trigger detonator finger."

"Josh Randall is PIERROT LE FOU: a man whose tether to sanity has been frayed by scientific experimentation. Turn him loose, arm him to the teeth…what could possibly go wrong?"

Ira Munn and Lucy Currey are PUNCH and JUDY: the hosts of BIG SHOT, the public access program where Spike, Jet, and Faye get the scoop on active bounties– aka "the show that tells all about fugitives."

"And, of course…the star of the show, Harry is EIN: a VERY good boy who may or may not be capable of more than just sitting, sleeping, and rolling over."

Cho, Pineda, and Shakir are joined by Alex Hassell (The Red Sea Diving Resort; Suburbicon), Elena Satine (Strange Angel), Geoff Stults (Little Fires Everywhere, 12 Strong), Tamara Tunie (Black Earth Rising, Dietland), Mason Alexander Park (Hedwig and the Angry Inch National Broadway Tour), Rachel House (Thor Ragnarok, Soul), Ann Truong (Strikeback!, Hard Target 2), and Hoa Xuanda (Ronny Chieng: International Student, Top of the Lake) on the streaming service's live-action series.

Welcome to the World of Netflix's Cowboy Bebop!

Spike Spiegel (Cho): Spike Spiegel is an impossibly cool "cowboy" (bounty hunter) with a deadly smile, a wry wit, and style to spare. He travels the solar system with his ex-cop partner, Jet, pursuing the future's most dangerous bounties with a combination of charm, charisma — and deadly Jeet Kune Do.

Jet Black (Shakir): Jet Black was one of the few honest cops in the solar system before an ultimate betrayal robbed him of all that he loved, forcing him into a vagabond life of hunting bounties to put food on the table. Jet is an inveterate jazz enthusiast and Captain of the Bebop.

Faye Valentine (Pineda): Faye Valentine is a bold, brash, and unpredictable bounty hunter. Suffering from amnesia after years of being cryogenically frozen, Faye does whatever it takes to survive. Whether she's lying, stealing, or just being a thorn in Spike and Jet's side.

Vicious (Hassell): A man who thoroughly enjoys a good kill, Vicious is the Syndicate's most notorious hitman. He's also Spike Spiegel's ex-partner and arch-enemy.

Julia (Satine): With a sultry beauty and a voice to die for, Julia is the dream-like object of Spike Spiegel's desire. She struggles to survive in a violent world.

Chalmers (Stults): Chalmers is the epitome of a Western lawman. He is also Jet Black's former co-detective in the ISSP's Homicide Division. He wears a chronic smile that makes you want to punch him square in the face… especially Jet. And that's only partly because Chalmers is dating his ex-wife these days.

Ana (Tunie): Ana is the proprietor of the hottest underground bluesy jazz club on Mars. And while she acts as a surrogate mom to Spike, there is nothing warm and cuddly about her. Cool and intense, Ana is definitely not a woman to be trifled with.

Gren (Park): Gren is Ana's right-hand person. They run the front of the house for Ana's jazz club. As capable with their wit as a Glock, as confident in a dress as a suit, they are a Bowie-esque embodiment of 22nd century handsome and seductive beauty.

Mao (House): Mao is the Capo of the Syndicate's "White Tigers" family. Despite, or perhaps because of, her blue-collar background, Mao is more cunning, adept, crafty, and deadly than her counterparts.

Shin (Truong) & Lin (Xuande): Dressed to kill (because they do), Shin and Lin serve as Vicious' twin Syndicate henchmen. Despite being fearful of their volatile boss, they are fiercely loyal to Vicious in his quest (for reasons we have yet to understand) to take down Spike Spiegel.

The series is a co-production between Netflix and Tomorrow Studios (a partnership between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), with André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner of Midnight Radio serving as showrunners and executive-producing. Christopher Yost (Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok) wrote the first episode and will executive produce. In addition, Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio (Limetown, High Fidelity, Knightfall); Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios (Snowpiercer, Hanna); Yasuo Miyakawa, Masayuki Ozaki, and Shin Sasaki of Sunrise Inc; Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, Michael Katleman, and Matthew Weinberg will executive-produce. Original anime director Shinichiro Watanabe serves as a consultant. The writing team includes Nemec, Yost, Vivian Lee (Lost in Space), Liz Sagal (Sons of Anarchy), Karl Taro Greenfeld (Ray Donovan), Alexandra E Hartman, Sean Cummings (Everything Sucks!), Javier Grillo-Marxuach (Lost), and Jennifer Johnson (Designated Survivor). As for directors, the ten episodes will be split between directors Alex Garcia Lopez (Daredevil) and Michael Katleman (Zoo).