Creature Commandos: J. M. DeMatteis Praises James Gunn's DCU Approach

Creature Commandos co-creator J. M. DeMatteis explained why he believes the DCU TV/Film universe "is in great hands with James Gunn."

As many of you may know, DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran's new DCU doesn't actually kick off with the Gunn-written & directed Superman: Legacy in 2025. It actually begins next year, with the project that would be the first official DCU green light that they would give. Of course, we're talking about the upcoming streaming animated series based on writer J. M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's Creature Commandos. Based on what we've heard so far from Gunn, Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.), David Harbour (Eric Frankenstein), and others, it sounds like the wait will definitely be worth it. Recently, Gunn shared how he had met with DeMatteis to discuss Creature Commandos and other DCU matters – so, of course, that turned into folks reporting that Gunn & DeMatteis met to "map out the DCU" and stuff like that. Thankfully, DeMatteis is one of those folks who likes to set records straight – and that's exactly what he did this time.

"James [Gunn] and I had a very nice conversation about 'Creature Commandos' and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects," DeMatteis shared in a tweet/x earlier this evening. But in a follow-up tweet/x, DeMatteis made sure to let everyone know that the DCU is in "great hands" with Gunn, adding, "Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He understands and respects the source material and the creators." Here's a look at DeMatteis' tweets from earlier:

James and I had a very nice conversation about Creature Commandos and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects. https://t.co/hHHEXPsodA — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He's understands and respects the source material and the creators. — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Creature Commandos "Hilarious," "Wildly Funny Stuff": Harbour

"We recorded a bunch of stuff. I mean, not only do I get to play in the DC Universe, I get to play in the James Gunn DC Universe, which is a whole new exciting thing. I didn't know what it was when it was sent to me; I met with James, and he sort of laid out a lot of stuff. It's really exciting. He considers it some of the best stuff he's ever written," Harbour shared during a pre-SAG-AFTRA strike interview with Collider. "It's hilarious, and the character is great. I think it's been announced that it's Frankenstein, and it's a very colorful, terrific character. So, yeah, we've started to shoot stuff. I'm not one to really break, but during this, it is wildly funny stuff. So, yeah, we're shooting. It's hilarious, and I can't wait for people to see it."

The role call for the adult animated series (and any potential live-action takes) includes Frank Grillo set as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, and Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, and Steve Agee returning as John Economos. First introduced in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

