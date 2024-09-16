Posted in: Conventions, Events, HBO, Max, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dune: prophecy, NYCC, The Franchise, The Penguin

Creature Commandos, Penguin, Dune: Prophecy & More NYCC 2024 Plans

Here's what HBO and Max have in store for The Penguin, Dune: Prophecy, The Franchise, and Creature Commandos during New York Comic Con 2024.

With New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024) only a month away, Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO and streaming service Max are rolling out their plans for this year's East Coast pop culture extravaganza. On the HBO side, there will be panels with exclusive previews, news, and more for The Penguin, Dune: Prophecy, and The Franchise – while Max and DC Studios will be rolling in with the adult animated series Creature Commandos. With the panels running between Thursday, October 17th, and Saturday, October 19th, here's a rundown of who's going to be there, when & where, and much more…

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17

THE PENGUIN (HBO): Extended Sneak Peek and Conversations with Colin Farrell, Cast, and Creatives

Time: 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Location: Empire Stage

Join cast and creatives for a mid-season discussion and extended sneak peek of episode five of HBO's original limited series The Penguin, from Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. Panelists include Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb aka "The Penguin" and Executive Producer), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Deirdre O'Connell (Francis Cobb), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Clancy Brown (Sal Maroni), Lauren LeFranc (Showrunner and Executive Producer) and Mike Marino (Prosthetic Makeup Designer).

DUNE: PROPHECY (HBO): Official Trailer Debut and Panel

Time: 3:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

Location: Empire Stage

The first-ever panel discussion for the highly anticipated HBO Original drama series Dune: Prophecy, co-produced with Legendary Television, will include showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker, executive producer Jordan Goldberg, and cast members Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea and Jessica Barden. From the expansive universe of "Dune," created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

THE FRANCHISE (HBO): Advance Screening and Panel

Time: 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

Location: Room 405

Join the cast and creative team behind the HBO Original comedy series The Franchise for an exclusive advance screening and panel discussion. From Oscar-winner Sam Mendes, Emmy-winner Armando Iannucci, and Emmy-winner Jon Brown, The Franchise follows the crew of an unloved franchise movie fighting for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. Panelists include Himesh Patel (Daniel), Aya Cash (Anita), Billy Magnussen (Adam), Lolly Adefope (Dag), Daniel Brühl (Eric), Darren Goldstein (Pat), Isaac Powell (Bryson), Jon Brown (Creator, Executive Producer, Writer, and Showrunner), Rachel Axler (Writer), and Juli Weiner (Writer).

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

Max Original Animation Presents: CREATURE COMMANDOS

Time: 4:45 p.m.-5:45 p.m.

Location: Empire Stage

Featuring can't-miss sneak peeks from the first title kicking off the new DC Universe, join the cast and creators for an exclusive discussion about the Max Original adult animated series Creature Commandos from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation. Panelists include James Gunn (DC Studios Co-Chair and CEO; Executive Producer and Writer), Dean Lorey (Executive Producer), Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.), David Harbour (Frankenstein), Zoë Chao (Nina Mazursky), Steve Agee (Economos), and Sean Gunn (GI Robot and Weasel).

