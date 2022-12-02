Crunchyroll 2023 Anime Titles: My Home Hero, The Fire Hunter & More

Crunchyroll, an official content partner of CCXP, made significant announcements at its Crunchyroll: As Novidades da Plataforma panel at the expo in São Paulo, including major title acquisition announcements that will premiere on the streaming platform in 2023.

BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense Season 2

Coming to Crunchyroll: January 2023

The best offense is a great defense, and for VRMMO gamer Kaede Honjo, her defense is the best. Under her alias Maple, she and her guild journey through NewWorld Online, gaining friends and foes through new battle-filled quests. With all those skill points, new defensive techniques, and no pain—Maple can't be stopped!

The Reason Why Raeliana Ended Up At The Duke's Mansion

Coming to Crunchyroll: April 2023

After a mysterious death, Park Eunha enters the world of a novel. She is revived as a minor character, Raeliana McMillan, who is to be poisoned to death by her own betrothed. In order to break up with her dangerous fiancé, she offers a surreptitious deal to the male protagonist of the novel, Noah Wynknight, but winds up romantically with other men that are not part of the plan. Noah Wynknight of inescapable but suspicious charm; honest Justin Shamal who loves only one person; or Adam Taylor for whom you have a soft spot for no reason whenever you see him. Will Raeliana successfully get out of this crisis and create a new ending for herself? Who will be the one that will join Raeliana in her new ending?

Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army

Coming to Crunchyroll: January 2023

Some titles are just self-explanatory. Many anime titles are these days.

My Home Hero

Coming to Crunchyroll: April 2023

The series follows Tetsuo Tosu, a middle-aged salaryman who becomes embroiled in the criminal underworld after he confronts and accidentally kills his college-age daughter's abusive gangster boyfriend. Backed into a corner, Tetsuo will use any means at his disposal to protect his family.

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Chaos in Urbanrama-

Coming to Crunchyroll: January 2023

A Galaxy Next Door

Coming to Crunchyroll: April 2023

Ever since their father died, Ichirou Kuga has struggled to support his two younger siblings on nothing but a small inheritance and his passion for drawing manga. But it's becoming harder to keep up with his growing responsibilities and deadlines, especially after his last two assistants quit to follow their dreams. Just as he's nearing his breaking point, the beautiful and scarily competent Shiori Goshiki applies to become his new assistant. But there's something almost otherworldly about Goshiki, and soon Kuga finds his reality turned upside down when she suddenly declares them engaged to marry!

The Fire Hunter

Coming to Crunchyroll: January 2023

Outside the magical barriers lies a world overrun by fiery beasts known as Flame Demons, and the only ones who can protect humanity are the Fire Hunters. In the dark woods where the beasts roam is where Toko, a young villager, is rescued from an attack by one of these skilled trackers, Koshi. But their meeting was no accident, and a new destiny begins.

