Crunchyroll Anime Awards Return for 10th Year; Big Musical Acts Set

Crunchyroll Anime Awards return on May 23rd for a 10th year, with musical performances that include an Evangelion orchestral suite and more.

Article Summary Crunchyroll Anime Awards marks its 10th anniversary in Tokyo on May 23, 2026 with a global livestream.

Evangelion orchestral suite and Yoko Takahashi headline special musical performances for the celebration.

32 anime categories will be honored, with nominees revealed April 2 and global fan voting launching the same day.

Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira return as co-hosts, with Lauren Moore and Tim Lyu hosting the global pre-show.

Crunchyroll announced the 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards will return to Tokyo, Japan, on May 23rd. The marquis tenth celebration will be punctuated by a global pre-show, a star-studded orange carpet, and once-in-a-lifetime performances, all in support of honoring nominees across 32 anime categories. Popular voice actress and performer Sally Amaki and renowned entertainer Jon Kabira will return as co-hosts for the fourth straight year.

Crunchyroll also revealed a preliminary music lineup for the 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Japanese singer Yoko Takahashi will perform a 30th anniversary tribute to 1995's seminal anime Neon Genesis Evangelion featuring the renowned theme "A Cruel Angel's Thesis." Symphonic suites conducted by Hirofumi Kurita, performed by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, and arranged by Kazunori Miyake will accent the ceremony. More details will be announced soon.

"For the past decade, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards has been shaped by the fans who show up every year to celebrate the stories and creators they love," said Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. "What began with a few million votes in 2017 has grown into tens of millions of voices from around the world, reflecting how deeply anime has become part of people's lives. Returning to Japan is about celebrating where these stories begin and the fans everywhere who make them live far beyond the screen."

The global pre-show preceding the ceremony will once again be hosted by Crunchyroll's Lauren Moore and Tim Lyu.

Nominees will be revealed on April 2 alongside the start of global fan voting. Fans are invited to mark their calendars and fight for the series, films, creators, and performances they loved, helping determine winners across 32 categories that capture the medium's contributions to entertainment. The full list of categories can be found on the Crunchyroll Anime Awards Official Website.

The nominees in each category will be selected from eligible titles that premiered between January 1 and December 31 in 2025 by the passionate, independent 2026 Anime Awards judges, who represent global creatives, tastemakers, experts, and influencers.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is the leading annual awards program honoring the creators, musicians, and performers who power the global love of anime. Sony Music Solutions Inc., part of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and Dempsey Productions will support Crunchyroll in executing the event, which will be livestreamed for global audiences.

More information can be found on the Crunchyroll Anime Awards Official Website and across X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

