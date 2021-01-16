Crunchyroll Announces 5th Annual Anime Awards Nominees: Voting Open

It's that time again! Crunchyroll, the world's most popular anime brand, has announced the nominees for the fifth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards, presented by Princess Connect! Re: Dive, with voting open and available for fans starting today. The Anime Awards celebrate the best and brightest in Japanese animation from 2020, all made possible by the world's most passionate fan community.
The full list of nominees is below and can also be found on the Anime Awards website. Fans are encouraged to vote every day for their favorites between today, Friday, January 15 through Friday, January 22. Voting will reset every day at 12 AM PST. Logged in Crunchyroll users who vote in every category will also receive a special digital gift when voting ends delivered directly to their email! Crunchyroll's Tim Lyu will host the awards show this year, along with a special guest – Crunchyroll's beloved princess Crunchyroll-Hime!
The winners will be revealed live during the Anime Awards show on Friday, February 19, 2021, at 5:00 PM PST. All winners will be chosen by fans across the global anime community and a committee of judges. Judges will serve as tiebreakers in the event of any ties.
Crunchyroll Anime Awards Nominees
Anime of the Year
APPARE-RANMAN!
BEASTARS
Dorohedoro
Great Pretender
JUJUTSU KAISEN
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
Best Girl
Abigail Jones – Great Pretender
Catarina Claes – My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
Chizuru Mizuhara – Rent-a-Girlfriend
Kaguya Shinomiya – Kaguya-sama: Love is War?
Noi – Dorohedoro
Sayaka Kanamori – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
Best Boy
Anos Voldigoad – The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants
Caiman – Dorohedoro
Khun Aguero Agnes – Tower of God
Legoshi – BEASTARS
Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN
Shoyo Hinata – HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP
Best Protagonist
Anos Voldigoad – The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants
Catarina Claes – My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
Midori Asakusa – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
Natsume – DECA-DENCE
Shoyo Hinata – HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP
Yuji Itadori – JUJUTSU KAISEN
Best Antagonist
Akito Soma – Fruits Basket (Season 2)
Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2)
En – Dorohedoro
Overhaul – My Hero Academia Season 4
Rachel – Tower of God
Ryomen Sukuna – JUJUTSU KAISEN
Best Animation
BEASTARS
Great Pretender
JUJUTSU KAISEN
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
Princess Connect! Re: Dive
The God of High School
Best Fight Scene
Bercouli vs. Dark God Vecta – Sword Art Online Alicization: War of the Underworld Part 2
Brawler vs. Master – Akudama Drive
Deku vs. Overhaul – My Hero Academia Season 4
Jin Mori vs. Han Daewi – The God of High School
Jin Mori vs. Jegal Taek – The God of High School
Satoru Gojo vs. Ryomen Sukuna – JUJUTSU KAISEN
Best Score
Alisa Okehazama – The God of High School
Kensuke Ushio – Japan Sinks: 2020
Kevin Penkin – Tower of God
OORUTAICHI – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
Satoru Kousaki – BEASTARS
Yutaka Yamada – Great Pretender
Best Director
Hiro Kaburagi – Great Pretender
Mamoru Hatakeyama – Kaguya-sama: Love is War?
Masaaki Yuasa – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
Sunghoo Park – JUJUTSU KAISEN
Takashi Sano – Tower of God
Yuzuru Tachikawa – DECA-DENCE
Best Character Design
Genice Chan and Yuusuke Yoshigaki – BNA: Brand New Animal
Masashi Kudoh and Miho Tanino, Original story by SIU – Tower of God
Mayuka Itou, Original designs by Iro Aida – Toilet-bound Hanako-kun
Naoyuki Asano, Original designs by Sumito Oowara – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
Rumiko Takahashi and Yoshihito Hishinuma – Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon
Yoshiyuki Sadamoto and Hirotaka Katou – Great Pretender
Best Couple
Catarina Claes & Maria Campbell – My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
Chizuru Mizuhara & Kazuya Kinoshita – Rent-a-Girlfriend
Kaguya Shinomiya & Miyuki Shirogane – Kaguya-sama: Love is War?
Kotoko Iwanaga & Kuro Sakuragawa – In/Spectre
Legoshi & Haru – BEASTARS
Nasa Yuzaki & Tsukasa Yuzaki – TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You
Best VA Performance (JP)
Megumi Ogata as Hanako – Toilet-bound Hanako-kun
Mutsumi Tamura as Sayaka Kanamori – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
Riho Sugiyama as Minare Koda – Wave, Listen to Me!
Yuichi Nakamura as Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN
Yusuke Kobayashi as Natsuki Subaru – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2)
Yusuke Onuki as Daisuke Kambe – The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED
Best VA Performance (EN)
Aaron Phillips as Laurent Thierry – Great Pretender
Anairis Quiñones as Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World– (Season 2)
Crispin Freeman as Ziusudra – Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia
Johnny Yong Bosch as Bam – Tower of God
Jonah Scott as Legoshi – BEASTARS
Zeno Robinson as Hawks – My Hero Academia Season 4
Best Opening Sequence (OP)
BEASTARS – Wild Side (ALI)
Great Pretender – G.P. (Yutaka Yamada)
HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP – PHOENIX (BURNOUT SYNDROMES)
JUJUTSU KAISEN – KAIKAI KITAN (Eve)
Kaguya-sama: Love is War? – DADDY! DADDY! DO! feat. Airi Suzuki (Masayuki Suzuki)
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! – Easy Breezy (chelmico)
Best Ending Sequence (ED)
BNA: Brand New Animal – NIGHT RUNNING (Shin Sakura ft AAAMYYY)
Dorohedoro – D.D.D.D ((K)NoW_NAME)
Great Pretender – The Great Pretender (Freddie Mercury)
In/Spectre – LAST DANCE (Mamoru Miyano)
JUJUTSU KAISEN – LOST IN PARADISE (ALI feat. AKLO)
The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED – Welcome My Friend (OKAMOTO'S)
Best Fantasy
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2
DECA-DENCE
Dorohedoro
Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2)
Tower of God
Best Drama
BEASTARS
Fruits Basket (Season 2)
Great Pretender
Japan Sinks: 2020
SING "YESTERDAY" FOR ME
Somali and the Forest Spirit
Best Comedy
Kaguya-sama: Love is War?
Kakushigoto
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle
The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants