Crunchyroll, New York Comic Con Team Up for Panels, Premieres & More

Crunchyroll has big plans in play for New York Comic Con 2023 (NYCC) this October: panels, anime screenings, exclusive merch, and more!

Crunchyroll once again has big plans for an anime-filled return to New York Comic Con (NYCC) at the Javits Center from October 12-15, 2023, bringing a supercharged slate of panels on the hottest new series, next-level activations, premiere screenings, new merch, and more. This should be a good alternative to all the canceled Hollywood movies and TV shows due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes since the streamer always delivers at cons.

Crunchyroll is bringing a top-secret My Hero Academia special screening to New York Comic Con. Early previews don't stop there, as pirate lovers can come aboard Crunchyroll and Toei Animation's One Piece panel to catch a new English dub episode and hear from the English voices behind some of the show's most popular villains. Attendees can also get a head start on the fall season at the US premiere of Dr. STONE Season 3, Part 2. In addition, Crunchyroll is screening episodes of A Returner's Magic Should Be Special, which includes an exclusive premiere of episode 3!

The Crunchyroll Store is setting up shop at booth #1653 with 50+ ani-mazing items, including the all-new Crunchyroll exclusive items: Attack on Titan-themed watches featuring Eren and Levi; a Chainsaw Man Pochita Otaku Lamp; a new Trigun Funko Pop featuring Vash and Kuroneko; and a Sailor Moon Glitter Version FiGPiN. After shopping, attendees can snap picture-perfect moments at digital kiosks featuring some of the most beloved anime, including One Piece, My Hero Academia, GOBLIN SLAYER II, and more!

Like a second booth—#1643! Here fans can pick up JUJUTSU KAISEN photo cards, grab posters for both Solo Leveling and A Returner's Magic Should be Special, and get tatted with temporary After-school Hanako-kun tattoos. Swag in hand, fans are invited to enter The JUJUTSU KAISEN Experience, where they will find themselves immersed in the world of the hit dark fantasy series. Check out the full New York Comic Con lineup to see where you can find Crunchyroll:

DR. STONE SEASON 3 (PART 2) NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE, PRESENTED BY CRUNCHYROLL

Thursday, October 12 | 2:45 PM ET

Javits Center – Main Stage

Be among the first in North America to see Dr. STONE Season 3's return with the first two episodes of its Part 2 (episodes 12 & 13) at this exclusive event introduced by Aaron Dismuke, the English voice of Senku!

WORLD BUILDING AND BEYOND: SCI-FI & FANTASY IN HOLLYWOOD

Thursday, October 12 | 3:00 PM ET

Javits Center – Room 408

Hear from some of the most exciting creators, writers, and producers in sci-fi and fantasy about the state of these genres, and their predictions for world-building in comics, literature, TV, and film. How can sci-fi and fantasy break stereotypes, build immersive worlds, and grow fandoms bringing these genres to screens.

Moderator: Journalist Rosie Knight

Panelist: Pres. of Wattpad WEBTOON Studios Aron Levitz, Executive Editor of VIZ Originals for VIZ Media Fawn Lau, and an Executive from Crunchyroll

CRUNCHYROLL INDUSTRY PANEL

Friday, October 13 | 3:00 PM ET

Javits Center – Room 405

Hear about all the latest and greatest anime coming out of Crunchyroll straight from the source!

Host: Crunchyroll's Lauren Moore and Tim Lyu

MY HERO ACADEMIA SPECIAL SCREENING EVENT

Friday, October 13 | 5:00 PM ET

Javits Center – Empire Stage

Join Crunchyroll for a screening featuring special English-dubbed content from My Hero Academia!

A RETURNER'S MAGIC SHOULD BE SPECIAL PREMIERE EPISODES 1-3, PRESENTED BY CRUNCHYROLL

Saturday, October 14 | 6:00 PM ET

Javits Center – Room 409

Be among the first to watch A Returner's Magic Should Be Special Episodes 1-3 at this exclusive premiere!

ONE PIECE DUB VILLAINS PANEL

Saturday, October 14 | 6:30 PM ET

Javits Center – Main Stage

Join Crunchyroll and Toei Animation for an early One Piece dub episode premiere screening followed by Q&A with the English dubbed voices for some of One Piece's most iconic villains.

