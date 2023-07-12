Posted in: Crunchyroll Games, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crunchyroll, EVO 2023

Crunchyroll Games Reveals All Their Plans For EVO 2023

Those of you who are headed to EVO 2023 in Las Vegas this year will have some fun things to do at the Crunchyroll Games booth.

Crunchyroll Games took time today to reveal their full lineup of activities happening at EVO 2023 in Las Vegas. From August 4th-6th, the company will partner with the esports event to bring together the worlds of anime and esports tournaments through multiple hit series, DJ performances, games, special guest appearances, and other activities they have planned. Right now, the big item the company is bringing with them the Street Fighter: Duel, which is only available in select territories, as they'll let you try out the game and fight with over 40 fan-favorite fighters from across the fighting game's series. We have more details of what they have planned below.

At the heart of Crunchyroll's presence at Evo is its interactive booth #K1, which serves as a hub for fans to engage with popular anime touchpoints, including anime, games, music, and merchandise. The Crunchyroll booth is designed to celebrate the captivating visuals and sounds from popular anime, transporting visitors into other worlds. The booth features:

Get hands on with Games – Don't miss a chance to play Street Fighter: Duel and explore the Subscriber Super Arcade where Crunchyroll Subscribers have the chance to win amazing prizes all weekend long.

Free Live Performances – Crunchyroll has partnered with Evo to curate an exciting lineup of artists and DJs performing for FREE all weekend long – including K?D, Shihori, James Landino and more! Additional performers include Meirlin, Hyper Potions, VGR, and Kino performing anime and gaming themed sets during Evo.

Interactive Photo Ops – Immortalize your Evo experience with photo ops featuring characters from hit series, including SPY x FAMILY, Hell's Paradise, The Ancient Magus' Bride, and JUJUTSU KAISEN, alongside Crunchyroll's all-new interactive, digital photo booth.

FreeSwag! – The booth will also feature giveaways featuring the most popular anime streaming on Crunchyroll.

Merchandise – awesome Crunchyroll merchandise available at Evo for the first time!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!