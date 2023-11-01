Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, anime nyc, Attack On Titan, bleach: thousand-year blood war, blue exorcist, Crunchyroll, J-Pop, Jujutsu Kaisen, The Promised Neverland, Tokyo Ghoul: re

Crunchyroll Night of Live Music: One-Night Concert Set for Anime NYC

Crunchyroll Night of Live Music is a must-see J-Rock and J-Pop concert at Anime NYC 2023 featuring a number of major artists.

Crunchyroll Night of Live Music will feature artists Cö shu Nie, Hiroyuki SAWANO, SennaRin, and Survive Said The Prophet in an unmissable one-night concert during Anime NYC, the largest anime convention on the East Coast. Crunchyroll Night of Live Music will be held at the Crunchyroll Stage on Saturday, November 18th, featuring hit Sony Music Entertainment Japan artists who have worked on or contributed to fan-favorite anime series.

is an experimental rock band featured in Tokyo Ghoul: re., PSYCHO-PASS, and The Promised Neverland, and is known for their single "Give It Back," the ending theme for the first season of JUJUTSU KAISEN. Hiroyuki SAWANO is a renowned Japanese composer, arranger, lyricist, pianist, and music producer behind the scores for Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins, and Blue Exorcist, among many others. Also featured is SennaRin, a multi-talented singer who has created many musical pieces for series, including Dragon Raja, Legend of the Galactic Heroes, and BLEACH: Thousand Year Blood War, just to name a few. Survive Said The Prophet, commonly known as "SABAPURO," is an international rock band and is well known for their hit single "MUKANJYO," the first opening for VINLAND SAGA. The concert will be free for all Anime NYC badge holders.*

The artists aren't just in town to perform; fans wanting to hear more can head on over to Center Stage with Crunchyroll Live Music Artists, a panel exploring everything that goes into producing music for anime.

Details for both the panel and concert are below:

CENTER STAGE WITH CRUNCHYROLL LIVE MUSIC ARTISTS – PANEL

Friday, November 17 | 5:45 PM ET

River Pavilion – Crunchyroll Stage

Anime NYC welcomes music artists Cö shu Nie, Hiroyuki SAWANO, SennaRin, and Survive Said The Prophet for an exciting look into the processes of crafting music for anime. Don't miss a chance to hear from them directly and get a glimpse at the musicianship behind your favorite series.

Host: Chris Han

CRUNCHYROLL NIGHT OF LIVE MUSIC

Saturday, November 18

River Pavilion – Crunchyroll Stage

Crunchyroll is proud to welcome artists Cö shu Nie, Hiroyuki SAWANO, SennaRin, and Survive Said The Prophet for a one-night concert. You won't want to miss these electric performances open to all Anime NYC badge holders on Saturday, November 18th, at the Crunchyroll Stage! Doors open @ approximately 6 pm – set times and entrance procedures to be announced soon!

Changes and updates can be found on Anime NYC's website.

For those who cannot make it and still want to check out the fun, Crunchyroll will be sharing highlights and behind-the-scenes moments on its Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Channel, giving fans an inside look at all the action.

