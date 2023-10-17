Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, anime convention, Anime NYC 2023, cowboy bebop, Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen, One-Punch Man, spy x family

Crunchyroll Rolls Out Big Anime NYC Plans: Panels, Screenings & More

Crunchyroll announces big Anime NYC plans: screenings, panels, games, and merchandise & more at one of the biggest anime events of the year.

Crunchyroll is topping its NYCC appearance by taking over all 45,000 square feet of the Javits Center River Pavilion during Anime NYC from November 17 – 19 with a tremendous anime experience. They usually do. It's a huge treat for anime fans. For all three days of Anime NYC, the Crunchyroll experience at the largest anime convention on the East Coast will whisk badge holders into a world of incredible interactive attractions, ani-mazing panels, and premieres, with more to be announced soon.

Once inside the Javits Center, fans can head to the Crunchyroll Stage at the River Pavilion to catch world-renowned creators from Japan discuss and deliver early looks and premieres for Metallic Rouge, Sengoku Youko, Sasaki and Peeps, and more. Ready for a movie night at Anime NYC? Settle in for the world premiere of My Next Life As A Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Movie. The Crunchyroll Stage also features over ten premieres of upcoming anime series, including BARTENDER Glass of God, Classroom of the Elite Season 3, The Witch and the Beast, and more! Creators will also take fans behind the scenes of The Rising of the Shield Hero and Dr. STONE.

In addition to the Crunchyroll Stage, attendees can continue their exploration of Crunchyroll's biggest anime celebration of the year by checking out immersive activations, tailor-made for fans. Those who revel in cursed energy may enter The JUJUTSU KAISEN Experience, where they will find themselves immersed in expansive moments from the hit dark fantasy series. Fans can also explore the NUMB Art Exhibit, a new original work by Takashi Okazaki, the author of Afro Samurai. Finally, badge holders can commemorate their Anime NYC experience with anime photo ops featuring SPY x FAMILY, among many others!

Crunchyroll Store at Anime NYC

The Crunchyroll Store is setting up shop with 50+ items, including new Exclusives: poster prints for Cowboy Bebop as well as New FiGPiNs for Loid Forger (SPY x FAMILY); Tanjiro (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba); and Super Saiyan Caulifla (Dragon Ball Super). Anime NYC goers will also get one of the earliest chances to grab items from the newly launched Cat-Eyed Boy x Deadmau5 collection!

No convention experience is complete without swag! Crunchyroll members and their guests are invited to test their skills at the Premium Member Arcade presented by Crunchyroll Games to win exciting prizes. Everyone is welcome to take a bit of Anime NYC home with free swag, including exclusive items for Crunchyroll Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan members. Crunchyroll Games will also host a dedicated space for fans to explore the expansive worlds of three titles. From Crunchyroll Games and Perfect World, the developers behind Tower of Fantasy, the upcoming One Punch Man: World is an online action game based on the global hit anime, One-Punch Man. Would-be-heroes can demo the game on PC and enjoy a variety of swag, including branded hair pins, Saitama masks, and enter to win a premium One Punch Man: World prize pack. World Warriors can step into the ring to demo Street FighterTM: Duel, a mobile RPG adventure within the legendary Street FighterTM franchise. Fantasy action RPG The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden will transport Anime NYC attendees into the universe of the popular light novel and anime series, The Eminence in Shadow.

Crunchyroll Premium Members will also have access to exclusive perks in the River Pavilion, including special discounts on merchandise, access to lounge areas, and preferred seating at the Crunchyroll Stage.

"COWBOY BEBOP" 25th Anniversary Concert

To celebrate the beloved space western Cowboy Bebop, Crunchyroll has teamed up with The Town Hall to present the COWBOY BEBOP 25th Anniversary Concert – The Music Feat. The Sinfonietta is taking place the night before Anime NYC. For one night only on Thursday, November 16, fans will be treated to an audiovisual experience pairing iconic scenes with symphonic renditions of Yoko Kanno's Cowboy Bebop Soundtrack featuring beloved songs like "Tank!" and "The Real Folk Blues." The eclectic soundtrack will be performed by The Sinfonietta, an acclaimed all-woman and majority women-of-color orchestra led by conductor Macy Schmidt, at The Town Hall in Midtown Manhattan. Tickets will be available here starting Wednesday, October 18.

Crunchyroll Screening and Panel Schedule

CRUNCHYROLL INDUSTRY PANEL

Friday, November 17 | 2:30PM ET

River Pavilion – Crunchyroll Stage

Hear about all the latest and greatest anime coming out of Crunchyroll straight from the source!

Hosts: Crunchyroll's Lauren Moore and Tim Lyu

CRUNCHYROLL PREMIERES ROUND #1

Friday, November 17 | 4:00PM ET

River Pavilion – Crunchyroll Stage

Don't miss your opportunity to be the first to catch upcoming Crunchyroll simulcasts Aquarion: Myth of Emotions and The Witch and the Beast!

Aquarion: Myth of Emotions – Episode 1

The Witch and the Beast – Episode 1

CRUNCHYROLL PRESENTS: SENGOKU YOUKO PANEL AND PREMIERE

Friday, November 17 | 7:15PM ET

River Pavilion – Crunchyroll Stage

Join us for the episode 1 premiere of Sengoku Youko and a conversation with Director Aizawa Masahiro and Producer Ailian Cai.

Host: Crunchyroll's Kyle Cardine

Panelist: Director Aizawa Masahiro and Producer Ailian Cai

CRUNCHYROLL PREMIERES ROUND #2

Friday, November 17 | 8:45PM ET

River Pavilion – Crunchyroll Stage

Enjoy a late-night drink with the special premieres of BARTENDER Glass of God and 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!

BARTENDER Glass of God – Episode 1

7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! – Episode 1

BEHIND-THE-SCENES OF THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO S3 WITH DIRECTOR HITOSHI HAGA AND KADOKAWA PRODUCER KOSUKE ARAI

Saturday, November 18 | 10:30AM ET

River Pavilion – Crunchyroll Stage

Join Crunchyroll for a special behind-the-scenes deep dive into the production and adaptation of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 alongside Director Hitoshi Haga and Kadokawa Producer Kosuke Arai! Fans can anticipate an exclusive look at the inner workings of studio Kinema Citrus and watch a live Q&A between staff members as they share their thoughts behind the latest season. Stay until the end for an exclusive studio Genga giveaway!

Host: Crunchyroll's Chris Han

Panelist: Director Hitoshi Haga and Kadokawa Producer Kosuke Arai

DR. STONE BEHIND-THE-SCENES PANEL

Saturday, November 18 | 12:00 PM ET

River Pavilion – Crunchyroll Stage

Join Crunchyroll for an exclusive insight into the production of Dr. STONE with special guests Director Shuhei Matsushita, Producer Shusuke Katagiri, Character Designer Yuko Iwasa, Promotions Producer Hiroto Matsukuma, and Manga Editor Ryosuke Yoritomi! Fans will enjoy a live drawing and shikishi giveaway, so we're 10 billion percent sure you won't want to miss it.

Host: Crunchyroll's Kyle Cardine

Panelist: Director Shuhei Matsushita, Producer Shusuke Katagiri, Character Designer Yuko Iwasa, Promotions Producer Hiroto Matsukuma, and Manga Editor Ryosuke Yoritomi

SASAKI AND PEEPS PREMIERE FEATURING KOSUKE ARAI: MASTERCLASS ON HOW TO BECOME A SALARYMAN IN ANOTHER WORLD

Saturday, November 18 | 2:00 PM ET

River Pavilion – Crunchyroll Stage

Join Crunchyroll for an exclusive look at the first episode of Sasaki and Peeps, premiering on Crunchyroll in January 2024. Special guest and Kadokawa Producer, Kosuke Arai is excited to walk you through a Salaryman's adventure in a magical world.

Host: Crunchyroll's Allie Norado

Panelist: Kadokawa Producer Kosuke Arai

STUDIO BONES AT 25 FEAT. METALLIC ROUGE WORLD PREMIERE

Saturday, November 18 | 3:15 PM ET

River Pavilion – Crunchyroll Stage

Join Crunchyroll for an exclusive first look at Metallic Rouge and celebrate 25 years of Studio BONES! Join special guests, Executive Producer and CEO of BONES Masahiko Minami, Chief Supervisor and Series Composition Yutaka Izubuchi, and Music composer Taisei Iwasaki for the world premiere of the first episode, dive deep into the story and music, and talk about the future of the studio!

Host: Crunchyroll's Kyle Cardine

Panelist: CEO of BONES Masahiko Minami, Producer Yutaka Izubuchi and Series Composer Taisei Iwasaki

CRUNCHYROLL PREMIERES ROUND #3

Sunday, November 19 | 10:30AM ET

River Pavilion – Crunchyroll Stage

Get ready for a special sneak peek at Crunchyroll's upcoming simulcast lineup, featuring The Demon Prince of Momochi House, with more to be announced soon!

The Demon Prince of Momochi House – Episode 1

CRUNCHYROLL PREMIERES ROUND #4

Sunday, November 19 | 1:00PM ET

River Pavilion – Crunchyroll Stage

Be the first to catch a special early premiere for some of Crunchyroll's hottest upcoming shows! You won't want to miss Classroom of the Elite Season 3, A Sign of Affection, and The Unwanted Undead Adventurer!

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 – Episode 1

A Sign of Affection – Episode 1

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer – Episode 1

MY NEXT LIFE AS A VILLAINESS: ALL ROUTES LEAD TO DOOM! MOVIE WORLD PREMIERE

Sunday, November 19 | 2:45PM ET

River Pavilion – Crunchyroll Stage

Wealthy heiress Catarina Claes is hit in the head with a rock and recovers the memories of her past life.

It turns out the world she lives in is the world of the game Fortune Lover, an otome game she was obsessed with in her past life… but she's been cast as the villain character who tries to foil the protagonist's romances!

The best ending the game has for Catarina is exile, and the worst, death! She'll have to find a way to avoid triggering the flags of doom, and make her own happy future!

The misunderstanding-based screwball love comedy now begins!

Crunchyroll will be sharing highlights and behind-the-scenes moments on its Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Channel, giving fans an inside look at all the action.

