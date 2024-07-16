Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Preview, TV | Tagged: Afro Samurai - Director’s Cut, Afro Samurai: Resurrection - Director’s Cut, anime, blu-ray, Classroom for Heroes, Crunchyroll, one piece, Ouran High School Host Club, outlaw star, The Ancient Magus' Bride, Vinland Saga

Crunchyroll Releasing 4 Classic Anime & More on Blu-Ray This October

Crunchyroll is releasing 4 classic anime and more on Blu-Ray in October, including Afro Samurai - Director’s Cut, Outlaw Star, and One Piece.

Crunchyroll is re-releasing four classic anime on Blu-ray in October, including Ouran High School Host Club, Outlaw Star, Afro Samurai – Director's Cut, and Afro Samurai: Resurrection – Director's Cut. The Afro Samurai – Director's Cut and Afro Samurai: Resurrection – Director's Cut will come with a slew of special features, including interviews with the cast, discussions with RZA, behind-the-scenes looks, and more. Crunchyroll will also be releasing VINLAND SAGA Season 2 Part 2, GOBLIN SLAYER Season 2, The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Part 2, and more on Blu-ray this October.

Afro Samurai – Director's Cut (Walmart Exclusive)

He's a legend with an ice-cold soul and a jones for revenge: Afro Samurai (Samuel L. Jackson). As a kid, he saw his father slaughtered. Now a man, Afro journeys to the mountain to face destiny. The perpetrators are gonna get what they deserve.

Afro Samurai – Director's Cut – Special Features In the Booth: Voice Talent of Afro Samurai RZA Music Production Tour Character Profiles With Commentary Trailers



Afro Samurai: Resurrection – Director's Cut

Afro Samurai (Samuel L. Jackson) avenged his father and found a life of peace. But the legendary master is forced back into the game by a beautiful and deadly woman from his past. Nowhere are the flames of hatred more intense than in the eyes of Sio (Lucy Liu). She won't quit until Afro is schooled in the brutal lessons he dealt those who stood in his way.

Afro Samurai: Resurrection – Special Features "Afro In-Depth" with creator Takashi "Bob" Okazaki "Afro Samurai: East Meets West" (Parts 1 & 2) "Enter the RZA" behind-the-scenes interview "Afro Samurai: The Game" behind the scenes of the video game Afro Samurai at San Diego Comic-Con 2008 Part A Video Commentary



VINLAND SAGA Season 2 Part 2

Thorfinn's long-time goal of killing his father's murderer, Askeladd, has been robbed of him and now is at a loss for what to do with his life. Sold to a farmer in Denmark tending to his lands, he meets fellow slave Einar, who inspires him to find purpose beyond revenge. As he seeks atonement and a new purpose, King Canute the Great is waging a war to conquer Denmark to create a paradise on Earth.

VINLAND SAGA Season 2 Part 2 – Special Features Promo Videos Textless Opening & Ending Songs



Crunchyroll October 2024 North American Home Entertainment Releases

October 8, 2024

October 15, 2024

October 22, 2024

October 29, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!