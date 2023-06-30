Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, preview

Crunchyroll Sets First Summer Anime Season Premieres for This Weekend

Crunchyroll premieres the first four Summer Anime Season series premieres starting this Saturday and through next Wednesday.

Crunchyroll is rolling out the first Summer Anime Season series premieres starting this Saturday just as the final three Spring Anime Season series finales stream this weekend. The first four series premiering are Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2, Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon, and the contender for Wackiest Anime of the Summer, Undead Murder Farce.

Crunchyroll's First Four Summer Anime Premieres

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 9:00 AM PDT

"When the popular Hori and the gloomy Miyamura meet, they reveal another side of themselves. Could this be the start of something new?"

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 8:30 AM PDT

"A 34-year-old virgin loser is kicked out of his home by his family and realized that his life is completely over. As he regrets wasting his life, a truck runs him over, and he died. When he wakes up, he's in a world of sword and sorcery! Reborn as a baby named Rudeus, he decides that this time, he'll live a life he won't regret. Using his knowledge from his past life, he quickly develops a talent for magic and is given a small girl as a tutor. He also meets a beautiful quarter-elf with emerald green hair. The new life he always wanted is about to begin. A fantasy story about living the life you've always wanted begins here!"

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon

Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 7:00 AM PDT

"The future of this fantasy world now lies in the hands of…a vending machine! Hakkon was once a human, until he died in an accident and was reincarnated as a sentient piece of machinery. While he can still hear and see, there's no way for him to move by himself or speak more than his programmed phrases. How can he make the most of this strange new life?"

Undead Murder Farce

Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 10:25 AM PDT

"The 19th century — a world inhabited by vampires, golems, werewolves, and other paranormal creatures. Immortal beauty and disembodied head Aya Rindo, along with half-human-half-demon "Demon Killer" Tsugaru Shunichi and her loyal maid Shizuku Hasei, travels through Europe as supernatural detective "The Cage User," solving supernatural mysteries while she searches for her lost body."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!