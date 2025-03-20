Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, one piece

Crunchyroll Spring 2025 Lineup Part 2: Yes, Even More Anime Titles!

As promised, here's Part 2 of Crunchyroll Spring 2025 anime lineup that's heading to the streaming service over the next few months.

And here we are, the rest of the Crunchyroll Spring Lineup for 2025 that's coming to the streamer in a few weeks after the current season's titles see off their finales. Then it's in with the new! A whole whopping thirty-six anime series that's a combination of new and some returning series. We had to split the list into two articles to save you the long scroll. So here's the rest of the list.

Crunchyroll Spring Lineup – The Rest of the Upcoming Series

APRIL 5

Classic★Stars (Platinum Vision)

At Gloria Private Academy, where stars are born, Beethoven was a fighter, until music chose him. In the prestigious music department, students who match the talent of legendary musicians inherit their gifts and names. Trading his gloves for melodies, he steps into a world where notes hit harder than fists, determined to win the ultimate competition. (Official Trailer)

APRIL 6

One Piece (Toei Animation) Returning From Hiatus

After the Raid on Onigashima and destruction of the Lulusia Kingdom, the Straw Hat Pirates arrive at the mysterious Egghead Island. Surrounded by his futuristic technology, they meet the island's resident genius, Dr. Vegapunk. His research has caught the attention of the World Government, who soon sends CP0 to pay him a visit. Will Luffy and his crew make it out unscathed? (Official Trailer)

WITCH WATCH (Bibury Animation Studio)

Morihito Otogi is a high schooler with the strength of an ogre. Life is peaceful until his childhood friend and witch-in-training, Nico Wakatsuki, moves in. Nico is excited about their reunion and makes Morihito her familiar. Now, he must focus on his mission to protect Nico from prophesied dangers. Their mystical, problem-filled days are about to begin! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl (Kachigarasu)

Sophia, a timid daughter of a count, just wanted a peaceful life, but the Gorilla God had other plans. Blessed with unmatched strength, she's thrust into the Royal Knight Order, turning her quiet days into chaos. Now, she must juggle school, the knight life, and her overwhelming power. Who knew gorilla strength could be so complicated? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German

APRIL 7

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Bones Film)

Koichi Haimawari is a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream. Although 80% of the world's population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people. Everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop☆Step are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish

ZatsuTabi -That's Journey- (Makaria)

When aspiring manga artist Chika's storyboards get rejected, she ditches her desk for an adventure! Armed with a quirky social media poll, she sets off on a spontaneous journey of random crowdsourced destinations. From hilarious mishaps to heartwarming encounters, Chika discovers inspiration, friendship, and herself, one unpredictable stop at a time. (Official Trailer)

Summer Pockets (feel.)

Hairi Takahara never expected summer to feel like a dream. Sent to Torishirojima to sort through his late grandmother's belongings, he's met with endless sea, quiet nostalgia, and mysterious girls, each chasing something just out of reach. As he settles into island life, lost memories begin to surface and he finds what he never knew he'd lost. (Official Trailer)

#COMPASS2.0 ANIMATION PROJECT (Lay-duce)

In the combat providence analysis system, "COMPASS2.0," heroes gather alongside human partners in a dreamlike space. The heroes have to keep fighting to produce enough energy to keep the system running. One hero named 13 is a troublemaker who refuses to find a partner. When 13 is nearly kicked out, a new player named Jin agrees to join him. Can they bring peace to the world of #COMPASS2.0? (Official Trailer)

APRIL 8

The Shiunji Family Children (Doga Kobo)

The Shiunji family with their seven children reside in a mansion within Tokyo's Setagaya ward. The eldest son, Arata, is tired of being pushed around by his five sisters and daydreams of a life without them. That is, until Arata's father reveals a shocking truth—Arata isn't biologically related to his sisters! The siblings' relationships will be tested as they navigate life in this new light. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

APRIL 10

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof (SHAFT)

On the way home from school one day, Konoha Koga rescues Satoko Kusagakure, a ninja who escaped her village. Soon, pursuers from the village show up in search of Satoko only to be deftly dealt with by Konoha. As it turns out, the unassuming high schooler is actually an assassin. Thus, the potentially cutthroat cohabitation of a ninja and an assassin begins! (Official Trailer)

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 (Studio Palette)

After Alice, Iska, and Sisbell defeat the Object, they return to the Nebulis palace. Iska becomes Sisbell's guard through a secret pact, and they find themselves drawing closer with each passing day. Alice's heart aches upon seeing her sister arm in arm with Iska. A dark conspiracy is at play, and the trio is caught in the crossfire. But can they uncover the truth in time to prevent total war? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

APRIL 11

Teogonia (Asahi Production)

Humans fight to protect their land from invading demi-human tribes in relentless battles. As his world is engulfed by intense warfare, Kai, a village boy from Lag, joins the fight to defend all he knows. After Kai's comrades fall one by one and he's injured, he suddenly recalls memories from another life. A fantasy tale unfolds as a village boy explores a world of magic, mystery, and heroism. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

APRIL 12

Food for the Soul (P.A.Works)

This is an original animation of the daily lives of five new undergrad college girls. They love delicious, want to have lots of fun together, study hard, and enjoy their college life to the fullest! This is a heartwarming comedy in which the characters eat, laugh, and deepen their friendships. (Official Trailer)

mono (Soigne)

Satsuki Amamiya was feeling down due to the graduation of the high school Photography Club's president. However, her best friend and fellow member An Kiriyama encourages Satsuki to dedicate herself to the newly merged Cinephoto Club. Join Satsuki and An as they set out to track down a missing camera, meet new faces, and capture stunning photos and videos along the way. (Official Trailer)

SERIES CONTINUING FROM WINTER 2025

