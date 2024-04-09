Posted in: Anime, Anime, Cinemacon, Crunchyroll, Film Festival, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, cinemacon, Crunchyroll, Feature Film, HAIYKU!! The Dumpster Battle, OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom., SPY x FAMILY CODE: White

Crunchyroll Unveils 4 Upcoming Anime Feature Spinoffs at CinemaCon

Crunchyroll previewed SPY x FAMILY CODE: White, HAIYKU!!, HAIYKU!! The BLUE LOCK, and OVERLORD anime feature films at CinemaCon 2024.

Article Summary Crunchyroll showcases 4 anime spinoffs at CinemaCon 2024, set for theatrical release.

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White teased with a 10-minute preview, hitting theaters April 19.

HAIYKU!! The Dumpster Battle and BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI clips shown.

OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom trailer premiered, a glimpse into Crunchyroll's lineup.

Crunchyroll was a major presence at CinemaCon this year, raising awareness of their growing slate of anime feature films spun off from fan favourite anime series, all heading for theatrical release in 2024. The titles include the already-announced espionage comedy SPY x FAMILY CODE: White, volleyball action anime HAIYKU!! The Dumpster Battle, soccer (or football to the rest of the world) anime HAIYKU!! The Dumpster Battle, and isekai fantasy OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom.

Crunchyroll held a showcase presentation featuring a sizzle of how the streamer has been instrumental in the growth of anime, generally and specifically theatrical, in the last few years. They showed a clip and trailer from HAIYKU!! The Dumpster Battle, a clip and trailer from BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI-and a trailer for OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom will be shown. They also premiered a 10-minute preview of SPY x FAMILY CODE: White. The film will be released in theaters on April 19, 2024, from Crunchyroll and Sony Entertainment.

Adrian Smith, President of Sony Pictures Releasing (Domestic), introduced Mitchel Berger, Senior Vice President of Global Commerce at Crunchyroll, on stage, who introduced the sizzle reel and previews.

Anime is now Mainstream.

Berger began by laying out the foundation of anime and explaining why fans are essential. Since 2020, 25 anime films have been released, earning up to a total of $217 million. Anime will earn up to $37 billion by 2025. Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and The Heron has won an Oscar, which places anime in the mainstream. Not everyone can go to an anime convention, but they can go to the theater.

Anime is a Lifestyle

Anime is a lifestyle, with fans wearing that love on their sleeves. The sizzle reel showed cosplay footage of Chainsaw Man. That fan passion feeds into Crunchyroll, which in turn feeds back to the fanbase. Fans will come to multiple versions of the same anime series, both subbed and dubbed and then discuss them with friends from social media. Anime now appears in pop culture and is referenced by everyone from top celebrities to sports stars. It is no longer an obscure niche.

Crunchyroll has a fired-up fan base of 200 million on social media and the streamer knows it is essential to engage them. Crunchyroll is committed to creating the ultimate fan experience for anime. The sizzle reel showed how anime impacts individuals and empowers them to embrace being themselves, with footage of fans expressing their love and the importance of anime in their lives.

Anime is not coming; it is already here

Crunchyroll: SPY x FAMILY CODE: White

He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter, Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission, Operation Strix, proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!

Directed by Takashi Katagiri. Written by Ichiro Ohkouchi. Original story by Tatsuya Endo. Produced by WIT STUDIO x CloverWorks.

The trailers and preview clips were only intended for exhibitors and attendees at CinemaCon, and Crunchyroll will release final versions of the trailers to the public later. Make sure to keep checking in with Bleeding Cool for more details as they become available…

