Posted in: TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, one piece, preview, Solo Leveling, streaming

Crunchyroll Unveils Epic Winter 2024 Anime Season Lineup Calendar

Crunchyroll unveiled its lineup of Winter 2024 new & returning anime, including One Piece, Metallic Rouge, Classroom of the Elite, and more!

Article Summary Crunchyroll's Winter 2024 anime lineup includes over 40 series to stream.

Exciting new adventures with One Piece – Egghead Island Arc and Solo Leveling.

Continued epic tales from Classroom of the Elite Season 3 and Metallic Rouge.

Diverse dub options ensure global fans can enjoy hit series in multiple languages.

The 2024 winter anime season begins this January, and Crunchyroll will bring more than 40 new, returning, and continuing series to audiences around the world. The streamer's seasons seem to get bigger each year. The episodes will be streaming new episodes every week straight from Japan. Check out some of the hottest series to look out for below.

CRUNCHYROLL WINTER 2024 ANIME CALENDAR

DECEMBER 29

BURN THE WITCH #0.8 (Studio Colorido)

"Dragons"… from ancient times, they were considered fictional creatures, but they're not actually fictional, nor are they technically creatures. They are heteromorphic beings, and many of the deaths in London can be attributed to them. But most citizens in London don't know what dragons look like or know they even exist. Only those who live in Reverse London can see them.

In Reverse London, there was an agency called Wing Bind (WB for short) that was in charge of protecting and managing the dragons. And there were two witches who belonged to Wing Bind…

JANUARY 1

Fluffy Paradise (EMT Squared)

When this overworked office lady finally meets her maker, she's reborn with an adorable ability. Midori is reincarnated in another world as a young girl, Nema, and must help decide if the humans there should continue to exist. In return, she gains the power to be loved by all nonhuman creatures. From fantasy beasts to mythical monsters, she's free to pet any animal to her heart's content!

JANUARY 3

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 (Lerche)

Kiyotaka Ayanokoji and his classmates have finally advanced to Class C, but a tumultuous third term lies ahead. They face an exam known as the "mixed training camp," a co-ed test in which all classes must work together to achieve high scores. Not only are students forced into unpredictable groups with former enemies, but those who fail to reach the benchmark will be expelled!

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Season 2 (Project No.9)

With no written rules, the real world is hard for gamer Tomozaki Fumiya, but he's about to get the experience he needs from a seasoned player.

Dubs include: English

JANUARY 5

The Demon Prince of Momochi House (Drive)

Himari's 16th birthday will be one she never forgets. Unexpectedly, she receives a will detailing her inheritance of a mysterious estate: the Momochi House. She arrives only to discover that the home was built on the cusp between the human world and the spiritual realm. There, she encounters Yukari, Ise, and a peculiar boy named Aoi, who seems to be concealing a shadowy secret.

Dubs include: English and Latin American Spanish

Sasaki and Peeps (SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki is a middle-aged office worker living in Japan. Feeling drained by the vapid corporate world, he heads to the pet shop in search of a new companion. There he finds an adorable bird named Peeps and takes him home. But Sasaki quickly learns that Peeps isn't your average bird…he's a powerful mage from another world! Together, they embark on a magical adventure filled with swords and sorcery.

Dubs include: English

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer (CONNECT)

Rentt Faina has hunted monsters for the last 10 years. Sadly, he's not great at his job, stuck hunting slimes and goblins for a few coins each day. His luck turns when he finds an undiscovered path. At the path's end, he meets his demise in the maw of a legendary dragon.

But, he wakes up as an undead bag of bones! He sets out to achieve Existential Evolution and rejoin the land of the living.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic (Studio Add and Shin-Ei Animation)

An ordinary walk home from school turns into an epic journey for Usato. After suddenly being dropped into another world with two fellow students, Usato learns he was summoned there by accident. But things turn around when he discovers a unique aptitude for healing magic! Now, he trains beyond human limitations, using his self-healing abilities to gain absurd strength and unrivaled stamina.

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Hindi from January 6th.

One Piece – Egghead Island Arc (Toei Animation)

The stage is set for a new adventure on the Future Island of "Egghead". What awaits the Straw Hat Pirates when they finally meet the famous Dr. Vegapunk, the genius scientist of the Navy, and explore his research lab? (Official Trailer)

Solo Leveling (A-1 Pictures)

They say whatever doesn't kill you makes you stronger, but that's not the case for the world's weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that's leveling him up in every way. Now, he's inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

A Sign of Affection (AJIADO Animation Studio)

Yuki Itose is just a typical student dealing with the pressures of college. She is struggling one day on the train when an upperclassman named Itsuomi Nagi helps her out. As he gradually opens a new world to her, Yuki develops feelings for Itsuomi. A pure love story begins to grow.

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German

Tales of Wedding Rings (Staple Entertainment)

Satou is a high school boy in love with his best friend Hime, an unearthly beauty from another realm. So when she moves back to her home world to get married, Sato doesn't think twice—he follows her and crashes the wedding. Then, after a kiss from Hime, he suddenly becomes the new groom! But here, Hime is a Ring Princess and her husband is destined to be the Ring King: a hero of immense power. (Official Trailer)

JANUARY 7

7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! (Studio KAI and HORNETS)

Rishe, the duke's daughter, is no stranger to reincarnation—it's her seventh life, after all. Each life restarts at her broken engagement. Having been a merchant, a maid, and a knight, she now desires leisure. But her world changes when a prince, who killed her in a past life, proposes! To prevent war and live to a ripe old age, she begins her seventh life as the bride of an enemy nation's prince. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: Brazilian Portuguese

Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Season 2 (Studio Flad)

A once-great Hero is now living the slow life. Red, shunned from his adventuring party, spends his days running an apothecary. He lives with his lifelong love, Princess Rit, and his sister, Ruti. They indulge in moments of bliss, like soaking in serene hot springs and enjoying delicious meals with a view. No matter what happens to the world around them, these happy moments will be unchanged. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

JANUARY 8

TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 (J.C.STAFF)

After Makoto Misumi defeats Mitsurugi and Sofia Bulga, humanity is saved from the attacking demon army—for the time being. The goddess is aware of Makoto's growing power, and she sees him as less of a nuisance and more of a rival. Makoto continues his journey to further expand his community of outcasts and connect with more of his kind. But will he be strong enough to hold off the coming storm? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil (Children's Playground Entertainment)

Determined to protect his demon world from heavenly angels, demon Masatora Akutsu heads to earth in search of a charismatic human to rally his kin. Masquerading as a high schooler for his recruitment mission, he's captivated by the lovely Lily Amane. But he's in for a wild celestial surprise, because she's his archnemesis—an angel—and she's set on reforming his demonic ways! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! (SILVER LINK. and BLADE)

Snowflakes aren't the only things dropping in Hokkaido—so are jaws, thanks to the super adorable gals who are turning the icy north into a hotbed of fashion and fun. Brace yourself for a winter storm of laughs, love, and killer outfits as these gals prove that being cute is an all-season affair. Here, frostbite meets fashionista! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Hindi

HIGH CARD Season 2 (Studio Hibari)

After discovering X-Playing Cards, powerful cards that grant powers, pickpocket Finn is recruited by High Card, a secret group sworn to protect and collect them. This deck has been scattered throughout the kingdom of Fourland. Moonlighting at luxury carmaker Pinochle, this squad's set out to play the most dangerous game of 52 pickup. But they gotta get them before rival carmaker Who's Who! (Official Trailer)

JANUARY 9

Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord (Jumondou)

This college kid wants nothing more than a quiet life. So when she's reborn as Yumiella, the hidden villainess of an Otome RPG, she's not exactly thrilled. Still yearning for peace, she abandons her evil duties to live a more discreet life. Until her gamer side kicks in and she accidentally reaches level 99! Now, everyone suspects that she's the infamous Demon Lord. What future awaits her? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: Hindi

JANUARY 10

Metallic Rouge (BONES)

In a world where humans coexist with androids called Neans, a group known as the Immortal Nine rises up against society. Tasked with disposing of the revolters, a Nean named Rouge Redstar (aka Metal Rouge) and investigator Naomi Orthmann head to Mars to track them down…but first, Rouge wants some chocolate. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

Sengoku Youko (WHITE FOX)

Humans and katawara are at war, but there are those on each side who join forces. Tama is a fox spirit who loves humans, while her sendou brother, Jinka, despises them. Together, they use the power of spirit transformation to defeat the monstrous katawara and put an end to the evils of this chaotic age. What destiny awaits the duo at the end of their journey? (Official Trailer)

JANUARY 11

Delusional Monthly Magazine (OLM Team Yoshioka)

In the town of Most City, a publishing house resides in the second story of an old building. The staff prints a monthly science magazine about the most shocking phenomena that even scientists find impossible. The handsome editor-in-chief, Taro, is assisted by grade-schooler Jiro and his dog, Saburo. But when scientist Goro Sato seeks their help, it sparks the beginning of a bizarre new tale… (Official Trailer)

JANUARY 13

BUCCHIGIRI?! (MAPPA)

Arajin Tomoshibi's reunion with his old pal Matakara Asamine takes an unexpected turn when they stumble into a brawl with the toughest guys in town. And just when you thought things couldn't get weirder, a colossal genie decides to drop in. Brace yourself for the ultimate showdown. It's the clash of the cool and the magical! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Hindi

JANUARY 14

Meiji Gekken: 1874 (Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab)

By 1874, seven years have passed since the end of the samurai era. A former samurai, Shizuma Orikasa works as a rickshaw driver in Tokyo while looking for his fiancée, Sumie Kanomata, who went missing during the Boshin War. Shizuma thwarts an assassination attempt and joins the newly established police department, where he'll fight to stop dark forces from overthrowing the government. (Official Trailer)

The Fire Hunter Season 2 (Signal.MD)

Humanity survives in patches protected by magic in a world ruled by flame fiends after the final war. Pathogens make fire deadly, but a rumor of the returning "Flickering Flame" comet spreads. Touko, a paper village girl, and Koushi, a factory worker's son, cross paths amid this

chaos, sparking a thrilling journey toward destiny and the coveted flame of the Millennial Comet. (Official Trailer)

Coming Soon…

Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp (MAHO FILM)

Making up for her sins in a past life as the evil princess Elise, Aoi Takamoto dedicates her life to saving people as a doctor. But a fatal accident cuts her atonement short and suddenly she's back to her previous life, 10 years before her death! Will her foresight and medical brilliance help her change her past ways and heal an ailing empire, or is fate doomed to repeat itself? (Official Trailer)

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES Season 2 (A-1 Pictures)

This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In this world of magic, Mash Burnedead attends Magic School. To protect this quiet life with his family, he sets his sights on becoming a "Divine Visionary," the elite of the elite, while hiding the fact that he can't use magic. He surpasses the best and brightest of the wizarding world with his ripped muscles and faces the Divine Visionary Candidate Selection Exam. The second cour curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Hindi

The Witch and the Beast (Yokohama Animation Laboratory)

Guideau is a young woman who was cursed by a witch, forced to carry a dark secret. Ashaf is a tall, soft-spoken man with a coffin strapped to his back and secrets yet untold. Together they venture across the land on their quest for vengeance. Appearances can be deceiving, and each step could be their last. In a dark fantasy filled with adventure, will unlikely heroes find the vengeance they seek? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

Continuing Series from 2023…

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Madhouse) – New episodes on Fridays

The Apothecary Diaries (TOHO animation STUDIO and OLM) – New episodes on Saturdays

Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange (Brain's Base) – New episodes on Saturdays

Case Closed (Detective Conan) (TMS Entertainment) – New episodes on Saturdays

Soaring Sky! Precure (Toei Animation) – New episodes on Saturdays

Shangri-La Frontier (C2C) – New episodes on Sundays

Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth Arc (Studio KAI) – New episodes on Sundays

You know where it's all streaming.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!