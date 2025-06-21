Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: crystal lake

Crystal Lake Showrunner Has Familiar Face Working "Hot Set" Security

Crystal Lake Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane has a very familiar (hockey-masked) face making sure no one interrupts filming on the Peacock series.

"Production Day 1. It's real, folks." With those words and an accompanying look at a clapperboard reading "Mama's Boy" (the prequel series' code name), Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane announced that production on Peacock and A24's Linda Cardellini (Mad Men, Freaks and Geeks) and William Catlett (Forever, Black Lightning)-starring Crystal Lake was officially underway. Once the wheels began to spin, Kane shared that he would keep fans up to date and in the loop on how things were progressing. Well, it didn't take long before we got our first look behind the scenes, with the showrunner sharing a look at how they're guaranteeing no one interrupts a "hot set." We have a feeling that some folks might be checking out the dailies from a very safe distance (like two states over).

Here's a look at what Kane had to share regarding how they're handling things on the set:

Cardellini (Pamela Voorhees) and Catlett (Levon Brooks) are joined in the cast by series regulars Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem) as Briana Brooks, Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue, Nashville) as Dorf, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace. Here's a look back at Kane's post from earlier this week, announcing that production on the prequel series was underway:

"From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy's eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask," Kane shared in a statement when it was announced last summer that he had boarded the project. "Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing's defined the genre more than 'Friday The 13th.' I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24."

Kane is set to executive-produce the series in addition to being the creator, showrunner, and writer. The series, which stems from production banner A24, also sees Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Rob Barsamian, and Stuart Manashil serving as executive producers.

