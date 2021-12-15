CSI: Vegas Renewed for Gil Grissom-less Season 2; Jorja Fox May Return

Combine the returning magic of Gil Grissom (William Petersen) & Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) with a new team of investigators that viewers found themselves invested in, and you have the makings for a second season. And that's exactly what CSI: Vegas is getting, with CBS making the news official on Wednesday. But there's one major catch. Petersen will be staying on as an executive producer but not returning to the cast. Fox's contract would allow her to continue on with the series but no official decision has been made on that.

"The incredibly talented 'CSI: Vegas' creative team and cast did a superb job this first season, brilliantly updating and portraying the CSI universe with fresh stories and a new crime lab, proving that after 20 years, the 'CSI' fan base is still hungry for more and ready to embrace a new chapter in this illustrious franchise," said Amy Reisenbach, EVP Current Programs at CBS, regarding news of the series return for a second season.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CSI: Vegas – Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIkCYP2HxFw)

CSI: VEGAS, the sequel to the Network's global hit "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," opens a brand-new chapter in Las Vegas—the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) must enlist the help of old friends, Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and David Hodges (Wallace Langham). This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best—follow the evidence—in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, the executive producers for CSI: Vegas include Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O'Neill, William Petersen, Uta Briesewitz, and Cindy Chvatal.