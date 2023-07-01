Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: money in the bank, recaps, wrestling

Damian Priest Stuns, Wins Money in the Bank Briefcase; AEW Fans Cry

Bitter pill for AEW as WWE's Damian Priest shines at Money in the Bank in ways Tony Khan never could. Exhilarating summer of WWE begins!

Welcome, wrestling enthusiasts, straight from the Mecca of British high-tea and royalty, the O2 Arena in London (via Peacock — The Chadster cannot afford an international plane ticket)! The Chadster can hardly contain The Chadster's elation and delight here, as we commence the live coverage of Money in the Bank with a massive win by Damian Priest. 🥳

The show got off to an enthralling start – The Men's Money in the Bank match. The star-studded lineup had the likes of social-media sensation Logan Paul, crowd darling LA Knight, and The Chadster's favorite contender, Damian Priest. 🏆

All eyes were on WWE's prodigy – Damian Priest as he clinched the victory, outsmarting his opponents in an exhilarating display of guile, agility, and sheer strength. 🏅💪 It was a sight for sore eyes when Priest, despite fierce competition and a battlefield laden with ladders, managed to retrieve the briefcase, thereby cementing his claim to the coveted contract. Victory has never looked so glorious, folks! 🌟🎉

There are moments in wrestling history that are nothing short of pure magic, and this coveted ladder match was one of them. Superior to anything that Chadster has ever witnessed! It's a bellwether of superior athleticism, storytelling, and showmanship that only WWE's meticulously constructed product can deliver. 👏

Yes, The Chadster has said it! AEW, in all its flagrant disregard for wrestling tradition, could never conjure this level of spectacle. Auughh man! So unfair! Knife-edge chops and Tope Con Hilos can't substitute for the tried-and-tested mainstream appeal and the resonating excitement that WWE brings to the table. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙄🙅‍♂️

The opulent victory of WWE on London's turf and the rousing cheer of the British crowd must be a bitter pill to swallow for Tony Khan and the misguided AEW fans ahead of AEW's own foray into the country in August. They must be racking their brains, trying to understand how WWE dominates and captivates the global fanbase. But alas, they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😢😿

As The Chadster takes another sip of White Claw seltzer, basking in the glorious aftermath of one of the finest ladder matches ever, Keighleyanne remains engrossed, not sure if it's the enthralling charisma of Damian Priest or just that guy Gary's relentless texts. 🤷‍♂️

That's it, folks! Stay with The Chadster to feast your eyes on some unbiased coverage and unparalleled insights of WWE Money in the Bank. The Chadster will be back shortly with more riveting insights. The saga has just begun. Stay tuned! 🎬🍿

