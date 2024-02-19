Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, King Ezekiel, michonne, preview, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln Didn't Forget Michonne/Ezekiel Kiss

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live's Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira discussed that Michonne/Ezekiel kiss - with Khary Payton checking in.

We understand that when we're previewing a show with a lot on the line storyline-wise, like AMC & AMC+'s Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live has, we're going to be covering a lot of serious stuff. But for this go-around, we get to take a breather and have a little fun. In an AMC featurette, Lincoln & Gurira revisit a number of the iconic locations that factored into Rick & Michonne's story – and it included a discussion about that moment in S10E04: "Silence the Whisperers" (directed by Michael Cudlitz and written by Geraldine Inoa).

In the episode, Michonne comes to the aid of a suicidal Ezekiel (Khary Payton) – a move that results in a kiss between the two. In the behind-the-scenes look, Lincoln has some fun "calling out" Gurira for letting Michonne let that happen – even counting the "Mississippis" of the kiss to make his point. But Gurira makes the point that Michonne didn't really reciprocate (we agree) and quickly follows it up by bringing Rick into the conversation. Well, the whole thing was good enough to catch Payton's attention, who reposted the clip, adding, "This is hilarious! I don't know how I got in the middle of it but while we here…" (along with a crying-laughing emoji). Here's a look at Payton's post from earlier today, joking that he wants to know how he ended up in the middle of all of this:

Here is a special preview that was released heading into this past weekend – followed by a look back at some of what else we know about the series so far:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released on Sunday during Super Bowl LVIII – with the cast & creative team offering some new looks & insights into what's to come:

With the series set to premiere on February 25, 2024, here's a look at the latest teaser/behind-the-scenes look at The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – followed by a look back at the previously-released New York Comic Con teaser as well as the road taken to the spinoff:

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!