Dan Da Dan Season 1 Ep. 2 "That's a Space Alien, Ain't It?!" Review

It's Turbo Granny unleashed in an excellent second outing for Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan, S01E02: "That's a Space Alien, Ain't It?!"

Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan Season 1 Episode 2: "That's a Space Alien, Ain't It?!" was a fantastic follow-up to the series opener. The art and animation are stunning, and the writing and music are wonderful complements. In just two episodes, I have come to invest in our main characters, and I am looking forward to seeing where things go from here with this new can of worms that Momo and Okarun have encountered (especially how they are able to get rid of Turbo Granny most of all). The episode starts where things left off, with Momo having s crisis after learning Okarun's name and insisting that his name is now Okarun for all intents and purposes. I am not going to lie, this is now my favorite duo. I love how they make my heart go aww and then just keep me laughing for two minutes. Not to mention the perverted Turbo Granny moments. Ah, this show is serving!

Since it is now morning, Momo and Okarun decide to stop at Momo's since Turbo Granny will not make an appearance so early. In order for Okarun to be able to go inside, Momo has to remove the talisman that keeps spirits away to prevent Okarun from burning up… again… but once again, they share another sweet interaction when he confesses he got so overly excited because he did not want to miss the chance of having a friend. I love their silly bickering. That said, I really could not stop laughing at Okarun's lack of weenie and just Momo's overall lack of tact. All while trying to keep Turbo Granny at bay.

However, things take a turn when another monster shows up, this time because Momo did not put up the talisman again. The monster looks like a sumo wrestler, and they soon realize they are trapped in what seems like the same place but now enclosed by cement walls. They try fighting together, but things are not going too well. Okarun suggests that Momo release Turbo Granny's power physically but keep the spiritual takeover at bay. This turns Okarun into someone else, completely balancing out the curse and Okarun in general. It looked pretty cool, to be honest, and I could not stop laughing. They find out how to beat the monster but cannot fully fight against him. Momo uses herself as bait to get punched out of the Torii Gate, and after grabbing Okarun, she puts up the talisman again, successfully defeating the thing. However, the celebration is short-lived as Momo passes out, and Turbo Granny immediately takes over.

I have to say, my biggest concern was the animation quality doing art the first episode, but the animation was stunning and so detailed. I absolutely love the character designs and art direction thus far. Definitely, chef's kiss. The music and dialogue are also very on point. I enjoy the tape between Momo and Okarun. I cannot wait to meet Momo's grandmother, though; I bet she will be the one coming to the rescue as Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan rolls on… at least, I am hoping.

