Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns Set for WWE Fastlane

Daniel Bryan will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane. Bryan won the opportunity by defeating Jey Uso in a steel cage match on WWE Smackdown on Friday. If Bryan wins the title, he'll go on to main-event WrestleMania with Edge. Of course, that's not going to happen.

At WWE Fastlane, a rematch between two of the squared circle's best will take place when Daniel Bryan challenges Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Bryan overcame five of SmackDown's top Superstars inside the career-altering Elimination Chamber. Before he could so much as catch his breath, though, the war-torn Leader of the "Yes!" Movement was forced to compete in his Universal Championship Match against The Head of the Table on the spot. Although Bryan caught the titleholder off guard and nearly made him tap out early to the "Yes!" Lock, the fresh Big Dog shattered Bryan's title hopes by locking him in the Guillotine and forcing him to pass out. Although Royal Rumble Match winner Edge immediately emerged after the bell to hit the Spear on The Big Dog and announced that he would face Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Bryan returned to the Feb. 26 edition of the blue brand and secured himself a matchup against "Main Event" Jey Uso to earn a Universal Title opportunity at WWE Fastlane. When that contest ended in a double count-out, a rematch victory against Uso inside the Steel Cage the following week finally made the title match official. Don't miss the high-stakes showdown that could cause a major detour on The Road to WrestleMania at WWE Fastlane, Sunday, March 21, at 7 ET/ 4 PT, steaming live in partnership with Peacock and WWE Network.

Bryan opened up Smackdown with a blistering promo about becoming motivated again and wanting to overcome WWE's crappy booking one more time, but it's highly unlikely Bryan will ever win a world championship in WWE again, and he especially won't win one to replace Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. What I could see happening… maybe… is the finish at Fastlane being controversial enough to get Bryan into the WrestleMania match as a three-way. WWE Fastlane takes place on Sunday, March 21st. WrestleMania happens just a few weeks later.