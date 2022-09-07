Daniel Garcia Wins ROH Pure Championship on AEW Dynamite

Daniel Garcia defeated Wheeler Yuta to win the ROH Pure Championship in the main event of AEW Dynamite in Garcia's hometown of Buffalo, New York. Garcia wrestled the match without any interference from his teammates in the Jericho Appreciation Society, as leader Chris Jericho said that Garcia would need to win the match without them after Garcia dissed Jericho by not celebrating with the team when Jericho defeated Bryan Danielson at All Out (because Jericho cheated to win). That may have backfired on Jericho, however, as Danielson came to the ring after Garcia beat Yuta and personally put the belt around Garcia's waist, potentially enticing Garcia to finally leave the Jericho Appreciation Society and join the Blackpool Combat Club.

Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson will face each other next week on Dynamite after Danielson beat Hangman Adam Page tonight in the first match of a tournament to crown a new AEW World Champion. CM Punk had the title stripped at the beginning of Dynamite by Tony Khan for his role in a backstage fight with The Elite, who also had their AEW Trios Championships stripped. Death Triangle won those belts in a match earlier on Dynamite.

Watch highlights from Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta below.