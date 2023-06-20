Posted in: Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: daniel radcliffe, harry potter, jk rowling, max, preview

Daniel Radcliffe on Series Casting, Harry Potter/Sherlock Holmes Link

Daniel Radcliffe on new actors being cast for Max & J.K. Rowling's new series and the similarities between Harry Potter & Sherlock Holmes.

It's been two months since the big (and to many, controversial) news hit that Warner Bros. Discovery was moving ahead on an original "Harry Potter" scripted series that's set to be a faithful adaptation of the books and sees author J.K. Rowling executive producing and Warner Bros. Television producing. Now, we're getting a chance to get some perspective on what's ahead from someone whose opinion definitely matters in this matter. Speaking with Pete Hammond for the video series The Actor's Side, Daniel Radcliffe discussed the idea of new actors coming aboard to take on the roles that he, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and others brought to life through the film franchise.

"I think it's like Harry Potter was always destined to become like Sherlock Holmes. The people that saw Basil Rathbone play Sherlock Holmes then [were] like, 'No one could ever do this!' They're gonna, though. It'll get passed on to somebody," Radcliffe explained, seeing new iterations of classic characters as part of the lifeline of a global franchise. But having started with the franchise as a child actor himself, there's one thing that's stuck with Radcliffe since the series was first announced. "The weird thought I have now is like, 'Oh, that's probably like an 8-year-old kid out there somewhere whose life is going to change in a couple years.' My brain does go there," the actor added.

"Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series," Rowling issued as her statement at the time the news was first announced. And when it came to the controversy and Rowling's social media statements, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content, looked to draw a clear line between the books and anything else outside of them, explaining, "That's a very online conversation, very nuanced and complicated, and not something we're going to get into."

The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become "a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love, and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of fantastic detail, much-loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic, and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally." The series stems from Max in association with Brontë Film and TV & Warner Bros. Television. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts are set to executive produce, with David Heyman currently in talks to executive produce.

