Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Gets Official Images; Overview, Cast Rundown

Marvel Television dropped images for Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again, and an overview and cast rundown.

Between New York Comic Con (NYCC), Disney's D23 Brasil fan expo, and trailers from Marvel Studios and Disney+/Hulu, we've been learning a whole lot more about what's to come for the remainder of this year and throughout 2025. But we're not quite done passing along more intel, with Marvel Television dropping two official images and an overview for the March 4, 2025-debuting live-action series Daredevil: Born Again. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal.

In Marvel Television's "Daredevil: Born Again," Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, and Chris Ord & Matt Corman.

Daredevil: Born Again: Cox, D'Onofrio Check Out Disney's D23 Brasil

During Marvel Studios session at Disney's D23 Brasil fan experience, Cox shared that the new suit is "amazing," while D'Onofrio teased that Kingpin will be more complicated than viewers might remember – and that makes him as dangerous as ever ("terrifying"). Now, here's a look at some images from the big event:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!