Daredevil: Born Again: Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones Set for Season 2

Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones has joined the cast of Marvel's Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Heading into the second season of Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio's (Wilson Fisk)-starring Daredevil: Born Again, Fisk has thrown NYC under martial law and outlawed vigilantes, driving Matt and a team of resistance fighters underground to find a way to get the city back – while Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) is making sure he gets back in on the action, too. Thanks to today's Disney Upfronts, we learned that a very familiar face will be joining the fight with Matt and Frank when the series returns in March 2026. Krysten Ritter took to the stage with Cox to announce that she would reprise her role as Jessica Jones for the second season. "It's so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and 'The Defenders' and now joining the MCU," Ritter shared. "I'm so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!"

"It's all led up to this… Such a mix of emotions as we close out S1. So grateful for the cast, crew and studio for their confidence and indulgence. Biggest of thanks to Sana, Brad, Kevin, Lou, Aaron, Justin, Charlie, Vincent, Deb, Jon and the whole mad circus. And yeah, Season 2 March 2026," Scardapane wrote as the caption to their Instagram post – here's a look:

In case you didn't know, filming on the second season is already underway – but that doesn't mean Cox and D'Onforio didn't have some time for a quick break to show some love and appreciation to the viewers who've made the show a hit – and to drop the ten-ton tease that they're back in Hell's Kitchen – and how about the name on that gym? Here's a look at D'Onofrio and Cox thanking the fans for their support while also dropping a nice location teaser to get fans psyched for the second season, which is currently filming:

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Dalton.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

