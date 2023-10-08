Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Netflix, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: daredevil, disney plus, Kingpin, Marvel Studios, michael rosenbaum, vincent d'onofrio, Wilson Fisk

Daredevil: Born Again, Netflix Series Share Kingpin Aspect: D'Onofrio

On Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, Vincent D'Onofrio shared how "Born Again" is handling Kingpin the same way Netflix did.

When it comes to the recently-wrapped (barring final vote) WGA strike and hopefully-ending-soon SAG-AFTRA strike (get it together, AMPTP), it would be an understatement to say that there are a lot of fans waiting patiently for updates on when productions will resume on any number of shows. One of those shows is Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock), Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) & Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle/Punisher)-starring Daredevil: Born Again – which was already facing a year-long production schedule even before the strikes kicked in. Checking in with Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) in the latest posted episode of Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, D'Onofrio opens up on a number of topics related to the entertainment industry & the acting profession, as well as what his experiences were like during his time on NBC's Law & Order: Criminal Intent and filming Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket. As for the upcoming MCU series, D'Onofrio discusses an aspect about the character that keeps him coming back – an aspect that the Disney+ take shares with the character's run on the Netflix series.

"I have to say the part that I'm playing now that I started on Netflix's 'Daredevil' show is… it's a… he's a crazy ****, this guy. Like, he's so real and emotional, and he's like a big baby and a ******* monster at the same time. And it's very, you know – we have on the Netflix show as well – we had the opportunity to put him in somewhat normal situations. He fell in love, he got married in the in the new stuff we're doing. He's in normal situations," D'Onofrio shared, noting that viewers can expect to see Fisk in more of those "normal situations" in the Hawkeye spinoff, Echo.

And it's D'Onofrio's chance to play a character like Fisk in situations in such contrast to who he is that attracts him to the role. "To play him in a normal position, like in a normal environment – like you or I would be in – is just batshit ******* crazy. It's like so ******* hard to do, and so ******* crazy and the *** that's going on in my mind when the camera is rolling is just ******* batshit stuff. Like honestly, I've got to the point where I cannot wait to see this man." Here's a look at the complete episode (and make sure to check out the Inside of You channel):

