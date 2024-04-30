Posted in: Collectibles, Minecraft, Review | Tagged: Mojang, the noble collection

We Need More Light In Here: Reviewing Minecraft Lights

We got two different Minecraft-themed lights, but are they actually worth getting or just a novelty? We tried both of them out.

A short time ago, we were sent a few Minecraft items to review that didn't fit the usual collection of toys we usually see from the game. We were sent two specific items from The Noble Collection, which tend to make a number of different novelty items from several franchises, including Jurassic Park, Star Trek, The Lord Of The Rings, and more. But how well do they take on the world of video games?

The first of the two items was a Minecraft Potion Bottle. As you see them in the game, they come in many colors, depending on what kind of potion you found or decided to make for yourself. The same can be said for this one as you turn it on with a switch on the bottom, and every time you tap it, it changes color. It basically cycles through the main five colors you come across as you get blue (Night Vision), red (Healing), Orange (Fire Resistance), green (Poison), and purple (Regeneration). It works like every tap light you see out there where the vibration triggers the switch to change, and then you just cycle through what you feel like having on. It requires three AAA batteries (not included) in a small screw-in holder. If you're a fan, it makes for a cool item. However, they want $40 for this, and I've seen potion bottles made of real glass that sit on an LED light for $20. So you're getting charged extra for the brand name.

The other item is a Minecraft Torch, the more clever of the two, in my opinion. It works the same as the bottle to a degree, with the same amount of batteries and casing, but with two distinct changes. First, there's no alternating light color, but instead, it "flickers" to indicate torchlight. It's basically a small series of LED lights inside set on an RNG pattern to give off the idea that it's fire. The second part of this is that there's a small switch at the base that allows you to slip out part of the bottom to show two hook hangers so you can hang it on your wall. Now, this one doesn't give off a lot of light compared to the bottle, but the reality is that it's not supposed to. This is more for a clever aesthetic and design. This one also runs you $40, but between the two, this one feels cooler.

