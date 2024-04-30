Posted in: Dear Villagers, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Land Beneath Us

The Land Beneath Us Confirms Release Date With Latest Trailer

Dear Villagers and Gamera Games confirmed the release date for The Land Beneath Us with an all-new trailer released today.

Article Summary Release date for 'The Land Beneath Us' set for May 13, 2024, on Steam and major consoles.

Tactical turn-based rogue-lite action with extensive weapon and combo systems.

Immerse in a mythological underworld adventure filled with dynamic encounters.

Collect souls to enhance abilities and tailor your strategic or direct combat style.

Indie game developer FairPlay Studios, along with publishers Dear Villagers and Gamera Games, have confirmed the release date for The Land Beneath Us. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a turn-based rogue-lite action dungeon crawler where you'll brawl through this game's version of the underworld called Annwn. Use your handy variety of weapons weapons mixed with different sets of combos as you will take on various creatures that stand in your way in this oddly mythological world. We have more info on the game for you below, along with the latest trailer above, which has revealed the release date to be May 13, 2024, for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles.

The Land Beneath Us

The Land Beneath Us is a turn-based rogue-lite action dungeon crawler. Use powerful skill combos and stylish weaponry to battle your way through the Underworld known as Annwn. Enjoy challenging dynamic encounters and discover the mysteries of this mythological world. Forged by The Creator, the Ultimate Soul Harvester (U.S.H) is crafted to gather Souls. Now armed with Soul-Technology, its mission is one of redemption. Explore The Underworld, engage, barter, or confront characters. Learn from their tales to shape your unique path. Overcome enemies with powerful abilities, executing customizable movement combinations.

Plan strategically through short, action-packed levels to maximize hits on creatures. Strategize and wield a diverse array of weapons, from Blood Axes to Longinus Spears and Lazer Pistols. Equip different weapons in each slot for a dynamic hack 'n' slash journey through the Underworld. Enhance stats and abilities by collecting souls from defeated enemies as you explore each world. Enjoy direct combat? Boost your Weapon skill tree. Prefer a strategic approach? Unlock potent Combo Abilities to hit enemies from a distance.

