The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Adds New Blackout Cosmetics

A brand-new update for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has been added today, giving players Blackout Cosmetics for all the characters.

Article Summary New Blackout Cosmetics for characters in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game.

Level 99 players unlock Blackout outfits, with certain exceptions noted.

April 2024 patch brings significant balance changes to multiple perks.

Several bug fixes enhance gameplay, including those for Virginia and Leatherface.

Sumo Digital and Gun Interactive dropped a new update into The Texas Chain Saw Massacre today, giving players some new Blackout Cosmetics, as well as some needed patches. The shorthand is that every character now has some clothing that is 100% black, giving them an advantage to hide in the shadows or creep up on other players as needed. There are two characters, however, that are left out of the loop. Virginia and Leatherface, with Virginia receiving a Blackout Cosmetic in the future (because she's so new to the game), while Leatherface only gets an all-black chainsaw called Oil Slick. The one catch to all this is you have to be Level 99 to get them. We have more info below on that and the patches that the game has received this week as well.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – Blackout Cosmetics

For players who have reached Level 99, we have our free Blackout Cosmetics releasing this day, as well. The Level 99 Blackout Cosmetic is an all-black version of a character's base outfit with two exceptions, Virginia and Leatherface. Virginia will receive a Blackout Cosmetic in the future. Leatherface will not have an outfit; instead, he will have an all-black chainsaw called Oil Slick. Players can expect future Leatherface cosmetics to be similar to that of Nicotero Leatherface. While the whole Family is the focus of our game, Leatherface is the figurehead and the face of the franchise. From the mask to the apron and every stitch between, his cosmetics should reflect that icon status without altering the elements that make up the whole. If you're already at level 99, the Blackout cosmetics will be automatically unlocked for you after the update. Thank you for spending so much time in Muerto County with us!

April 2024 Patch

'Fired Up' Perk

We have tuned the 'Fired Up' perk accordingly

– Level 1 – After running out of stamina, there's a 25% less delay before stamina starts regenerating again

– Level 2 – After running out of stamina, there's a 50% less delay before stamina starts regenerating again

– Level 3 – After running out of stamina, there's a 75% less delay before stamina starts regenerating again

'Scout' Perk

We have tuned the 'Scout' perk accordingly

– The perk 'Scout' now affects stamina regeneration rate as opposed to melee damage

– Level 1 – Your movement speed is increased by 5%, but stamina regeneration rate is 20% slower

– Level 2 – Your movement speed is increased by 10%, but stamina regeneration rate is 15% slower

– Level 3 – Your movement speed is increased by 15%, but stamina regeneration rate is 10% slower

'Extra Drip' Perk

We have tuned the 'Extra Drip' perk accordingly

– Level 1 – After using a health item, you will continue to receive 1 HP for 8 seconds

– Level 2 – After using a health item, you will continue to receive 2 HP for 10 seconds

– Level 3 – After using a health item, you will continue to receive 3 HP for 12 seconds

'Empowered' Perk

We have tuned the 'Empowered' perk accordingly

– The perk 'Empowered' will no longer award health points after surviving a close encounter

– Level 1 – After surviving a close encounter, you regain 50% of max stamina

– Level 2 – After surviving a close encounter, you regain 70% of max stamina

– Level 3 – After surviving a close encounter, you regain 90% of max stamina

'Grappler' Perk

We have tuned the 'Grappler' perk accordingly

– Level 1 – Each button tap during a close encounter is worth more towards winning the struggle. Button taps are 10% more effective

– Level 2 – Each button tap during a close encounter is worth more towards winning the struggle. Button taps are 20% more effective

– Level 3 – Each button tap during a close encounter is worth more towards winning the struggle. Button taps are 30% more effective

'Fast Hands' Perk

We have tuned the 'Fast Hands' perk accordingly

– Level 1 – If a Family member is within 10 meters, 25% more progress is awarded for each tap in the lockpicking minigame

– Level 2 – If a Family member is within 10 meters, 50% more progress is awarded for each tap in the lockpicking minigame

– Level 3 – If a Family member is within 10 meters, 75% more progress is awarded for each tap in the lockpicking minigame

'Fast Hands' Perk Functionality

We have fixed an issue where players with 'Fast Hands' equipped were being awarded additional progress during the lockpicking minigame, regardless of Family Member proximity

'Fast Hands' will now properly trigger only when a Family Member is within 10 meters

'Rescue Medic' Perk

We've fixed the issue where the perk 'Rescue Medic' would not proc when Virginia uses Boon with Level 3 "Powder Cloud heals Victims 3 points per second while inside cloud" equipped on her ability tree (this is her middle route).

– 'Rescue Medic' is described as, "healing others adds 50%/70%/100% more health to your target, while simultaneously healing you a random amount."

– 'Rescue Medic' is described as, "healing others adds 50%/70%/100% more health to your target, while simultaneously healing you a random amount." Now, 'Rescue Medic' works in tandem with her Boon ability at Level 3

'Medical Benefits' Perk

Similar to the issue described above, we've fixed the problem where the perk 'Medical Benefits' would not trigger with Virginia's Level 3 Boon

'Medical Benefits' is described as, "Healing a fellow Victim also heals yourself. The amount of health received will be 40%/60%/80% of total healing applied to your teammate."

'Rough Cut' Perk

We have fixed an issue where Leatherface's perk 'Rough Cut' was not activating properly all the time

The perk will now activate properly for all chainsaw attack types

'Headstart' Perk

We have fixed an issue where Danny's perk 'Headstart' was incorrectly highlighting fuses and valves for all Victims.

Now when active, fuse and valve highlights will only be visible to the perk holder

'Security Pins' and Cook's Locks

We have fixed the issue where the perk 'Security Pins' would not apply to Cook's locks when another Family member would interact with it (unlocking/locking it)

'Security Pins' works as follows: added locks are 10%/30%/50% harder to unlock for Victims.

Cook Padlock Visibility on Slaughterhouse

We have fixed an issue where a padlock placed on the Slaughterhouse metal door was not always visible to Cook when using his Family Focus Ability

Bone Scraps and Nugget

We fixed a bug that would let a Victim keep their bone scrap when stabbing Nugget

Now, when stabbing Nugget, the bone scrap will be consumed

Virginia's Localization

We have fixed the issue where Virginia's tutorial, her description, perk names, and related content were not localized when switching to different languages

Now, localization for all languages will be present

