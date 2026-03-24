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Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Review: Epic & Powerful Series Return

Following on the heels of Wonder Man, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is another example of just how well Disney's series can enhance the MCU.

Article Summary Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 delivers a powerful MCU return, refocused on intense action and gripping drama.

Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock leads the fight against Wilson Fisk, now mayor and enforcer of martial law in NYC.

Strong performances from Krysten Ritter, Michael Gandolfini, and supporting cast elevate this superhero crime saga.

Bullseye returns with a compelling rivalry, while the season blends courtroom drama with explosive confrontations.

When Daredevil: Born Again premiered in 2025, it was a welcome back to familiar faces to the beloved stars of the original Drew Goddard series, with The Punisher showrunner Dario Scardapane picking up on the grit and action, but it still felt like a salvage job from previous creatives, as you can see the chaos in the narratives and their subsequent identity crisis. Season two hugely refocuses this because it doesn't involve Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock spending most of the season rejecting the mask and his Daredevil persona, and deals with an uphill battle losing New York to his archnemesis, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), who runs for mayor and wins. At the end of season one, we face uncertainty as Matt and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) lead what little they can in the Resistance to plan their next move as Kingpin enacts martial law. The following contains minor spoilers.

Daredevil: Born Again Season Two Fires on All Cylinders as Disney+'s Best Superhero Crime Drama

Sometimes, as predictable as things can get, a show like Daredevil: Born Again thrives upon its execution. If brute force was all that was needed, then the series would have ended with Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/Punisher killing his way to the top, but in this layered world, there are some things even Frank can't stop, and it takes a measured approach. Don't worry, he doesn't die as viewers in the season one finale mid-credit scene discover, as Benthal will star in his own one-hour The Punisher-related special, and he gets to meddle with Tom Holland's Peter Parker in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Stepping in for Bernthal's Punisher is Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, also reprising her role from the Netflix era series of the same name. Like Bernthal, Ritter isn't as central to the story as she should be, because the core needs to stand on its own, and fans won't be disappointed in how she factors in, letting Cox lead as organically as he does on the screen. She compliments him, but not as much as the Woll does this season, who shares the spotlight as expected from the beginning, but was sadly grossly underutilized the previous season. We're making up for lost time because season one was cobbled together. I would also add that Elden Henson is used far more effectively in his limited time, despite his character, Foggy Nelson, being left with his fate in season one. It's thanks to Cox, Ritter, Woll, and Henson that much of this season works.

The Born Again additions certainly don't take a back seat as Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, Margarita Levieva, and Arty Froushan shine in their own respective ways. The young Gandolfini delivers a performance in this crime drama worthy of his late father, James Gandolfini, and serves as a reminder that he is reaching closer to his award-winning potential as Daniel Blake. His chemistry with Froushan's Buck Cashman is reminiscent of David Chase and Martin Scorsese -level intensity. Adding to that is Gandolfini's work with Walton's BB Urich, who becomes the series's most underrated freedom fighter, providing the loud voice of the resistance to the public that neither Matt nor Karen can reach through her underground news outlet, the BB Report. Also upping her game is Levieva, whose Heather Glenn has taken a dramatic turn from being Matt's love interest and partner to embracing a darker path by aligning herself with Fisk. Season three is certainly going to be an enticing next chapter for her.

If there was a disappointment this season without diving into major spoilers, it's Ayelet Zurer's Vanessa Fisk. Still, after what we saw in season one, I would have expected the writing to progress her dark path naturally. Still, instead, she's back to supporting her husband on the defensive, and regressing to her role in season three of the Goddard series as more of a bystander. It's certainly not Zurer's fault, but it's an underwhelming development. On the other hand, the season's biggest surprise is Wilson Bethel's Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, aka Bullseye. You'd think as visceral as Daredevil and Bullseye's relationship, they would have said everything that needed to be said, but nope. We see another dynamic between the two that, by some measures, would surpass DC's Batman and Joker, and it goes back to the way Cox taps into Matt's sense of humanity and morals. He'll do what he needs to get his answers, but still takes no pleasure in death or torture.

As far as honorable mentions go, Matthew Lillard's Mr. Charles is that wildcard figure who plays with what he has. He won't take over the room, but he won't get in the way if the one he deals with insists on self-destruction. It will be interesting to see how he factors into things next season. Hamish Allan-Headley has also been quite effective as the face of Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF) with all the bad cop cliches, falling into the appropriate ruthless ICE tropes.

As Daredevil: Born Again season one mixed compelling courtroom drama with sprinkles of heavy action, season two is far more action- and drama-heavy, and the courtroom scenes were placed at the best possible spot to fit into the explosive pacing, with John Grisham-worthy delivery. Except for the show's handling of the power couple, Daredevil: Born Again fires on all cylinders with Cox and D'Onofrio leading their respective corners with a stellar cast, but the ensemble also carries more than its fair share of weight and delivers in spades, with the biggest unsung heroes of season three belonging to Woll, Gandolfini, and Bethel. New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere Tuesdays on Disney+.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Review by Tom Chang 9.5 / 10 Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 reminds us of just how great superhero crime drama can be when crafted with care and commitment, especially given how much they built off the chaos of the first season. Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, who were missing for the better part of season one, are essential players in very different ways this go-around. Compelling storylines are given a chance to breathe and develop at a perfect pace, with Woll, Wilson Bethel, and Michael Gandolfini joining Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio in making some serious impacts. Marvel Television should give Dario Scardapane the keys to the MCU's television side for years to come (especially when it comes to The Defenders) based on his ability to work well with both legacy and newer characters while offering a blend of intense action and real emotional depth. Credits Showrunner Dario Scardapane

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